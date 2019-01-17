Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : And Siteminder Partnership Takes Off For European Hotels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:49am EST

(17 Jan) Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, and SiteMinder, the global hotel industry's leading guest acquisition platform, today announce a partnership to provide European hotels direct access to sell their properties on Ryanair Rooms.

Ryanair Rooms is the only hotel booking website that gives hotel guests 10% of the hotel booking price back in flight credit, to use against Ryanair flights. The website is now available as a distribution channel to SiteMinder's 30,000 hotel customers across Europe and around the world, which can now offer their guests a new incentive to 'Go Direct'.

Matt Sherlock, Ryanair's Head of Hotel Supply, said:

'Ryanair Rooms has experienced rapid growth since its launch and we are delighted with the volume of bookings on the system. We are taking our hotel booking platform to the next level, and SiteMinder's deep footprint across Europe offers us an incredible opportunity to further expand our inventory throughout the region.'

Dai Williams, Global SVP Partnerships at SiteMinder said:

'We are thrilled to partner with Ryanair, a long-time disruptor in travel. The limitless array of booking options that are now available to consumers has borne a rising trend of travellers who are looking to their preferred travel suppliers, such as Ryanair, not only for flights, but accommodation, to complete their itineraries and escape browsing fatigue. Through this partnership, Europe's hotels can now be more visible to this growing subset of travellers and convert them into guests.'

Ryanair Rooms gives hotels access to 140 million customers on Europe's No.1 travel platform, Ryanair.com, attracting 1 billion visits per annum and offering over 10 million rooms at more than 400,000 properties, from 2 to 5 stars.

About SiteMinder

In an age of rising choice and accessibility for curious travellers, SiteMinder is the name synonymous with the belief that technology can empower any hotel to win in a consumer-led world and unleash their potential. SiteMinder is the global hotel industry's leading guest acquisition platform, ranked among technology pioneers for its smart and simple solutions that put hotels everywhere their guests are, at every stage of their journey. It's this central role that has earned SiteMinder the trust of more than 30,000 hotels, across 160 countries, to generate in excess of 80 million reservations worth over $35 billion in revenue for hotels each year. For more information, visit www.siteminder.com

About Ryanair Rooms

Ryanair Rooms is the latest initiative under Ryanair's Always Getting Better strategy. Great value doesn't stop with your flight and now Ryanair's 140M passenger are guaranteed the best properties at the lowest rates, without the need to trawl through hotel booking sites. Getting the hotel experience right is top of the agenda for Ryanair Rooms and that's why we work with industry leading providers like Siteminder to deliver over 10M rooms, across 400,000 global 3 to 5 star properties and include free cancellation and amendment options. For more information, visit www.ryanairrooms.com.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 10:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
05:49aRYANAIR : And Siteminder Partnership Takes Off For European Hotels
PU
01/16RYANAIR PILOT UNIONS IN 'SEVERAL COU : Eca
RE
01/15RYANAIR : East Midlands Flight First To Land At New Murcia International Airport
PU
01/15RYANAIR : Standard Form TR-1
PU
01/11RYANAIR : Holding(s) in Company
PU
01/08RYANAIR : Dutch refuse Ryanair's right to fire pilots and cabin crew
RE
01/08RYANAIR : Spanish cabin crew unions call off Tuesday strike
RE
01/08RYANAIR : Launches Massive Spring Seat Sale
PU
01/06RYANAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Remi..
BU
01/04RYANAIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana..
BU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 687 M
EBIT 2019 1 272 M
Net income 2019 1 039 M
Debt 2019 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,89
P/E ratio 2020 9,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 11 436 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,6 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.07%13 023
DELTA AIR LINES-4.81%32 567
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.14%23 530
AIR CHINA LTD.5.76%16 159
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-1.20%15 536
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.98%13 023
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.