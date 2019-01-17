Ryanair : And Siteminder Partnership Takes Off For European Hotels

(17 Jan) Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, and SiteMinder, the global hotel industry's leading guest acquisition platform, today announce a partnership to provide European hotels direct access to sell their properties on Ryanair Rooms.

Ryanair Rooms is the only hotel booking website that gives hotel guests 10% of the hotel booking price back in flight credit, to use against Ryanair flights. The website is now available as a distribution channel to SiteMinder's 30,000 hotel customers across Europe and around the world, which can now offer their guests a new incentive to 'Go Direct'.

Matt Sherlock, Ryanair's Head of Hotel Supply, said:

'Ryanair Rooms has experienced rapid growth since its launch and we are delighted with the volume of bookings on the system. We are taking our hotel booking platform to the next level, and SiteMinder's deep footprint across Europe offers us an incredible opportunity to further expand our inventory throughout the region.'

Dai Williams, Global SVP Partnerships at SiteMinder said:

'We are thrilled to partner with Ryanair, a long-time disruptor in travel. The limitless array of booking options that are now available to consumers has borne a rising trend of travellers who are looking to their preferred travel suppliers, such as Ryanair, not only for flights, but accommodation, to complete their itineraries and escape browsing fatigue. Through this partnership, Europe's hotels can now be more visible to this growing subset of travellers and convert them into guests.'

Ryanair Rooms gives hotels access to 140 million customers on Europe's No.1 travel platform, Ryanair.com, attracting 1 billion visits per annum and offering over 10 million rooms at more than 400,000 properties, from 2 to 5 stars.

About SiteMinder

In an age of rising choice and accessibility for curious travellers, SiteMinder is the name synonymous with the belief that technology can empower any hotel to win in a consumer-led world and unleash their potential. SiteMinder is the global hotel industry's leading guest acquisition platform, ranked among technology pioneers for its smart and simple solutions that put hotels everywhere their guests are, at every stage of their journey. It's this central role that has earned SiteMinder the trust of more than 30,000 hotels, across 160 countries, to generate in excess of 80 million reservations worth over $35 billion in revenue for hotels each year. For more information, visit www.siteminder.com

About Ryanair Rooms

Ryanair Rooms is the latest initiative under Ryanair's Always Getting Better strategy. Great value doesn't stop with your flight and now Ryanair's 140M passenger are guaranteed the best properties at the lowest rates, without the need to trawl through hotel booking sites. Getting the hotel experience right is top of the agenda for Ryanair Rooms and that's why we work with industry leading providers like Siteminder to deliver over 10M rooms, across 400,000 global 3 to 5 star properties and include free cancellation and amendment options. For more information, visit www.ryanairrooms.com.