RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Ryanair : Appoints Handler At London Stansted Airport

10/15/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

Omniserv To Replace Swissport From 1st Feb 2019

Ryanair today (15 Oct) announced that it has chosen OmniServ as its new handler at London Stansted Airport, following an extensive tendering process.

From 1st February 2019, OmniServ (operating as Blue Handling) will provide all of Ryanair's check-in, baggage and ground operations handling at Stansted, Ryanair's largest base, with over 40 based aircraft and more than 200 daily departures.

OmniServ will replace Swissport at Stansted, who will continue to handle Ryanair's operations at over 40 other airports across the UK and Europe, and all current Swissport staff at Stansted will be offered contracts with OmniServ from 1st February, in order to minimise disruptions.

Ryanair's Director of Operations, Adrian Dunne said:

'We are pleased to award our London Stansted handling contract to OmniServ, from 1st February next, who will operate as Blue Handling. We look forward to working with both OmniServ and Stansted Airport to improve the customer experience and punctuality at Stansted for the 21m Ryanair customers who will travel through the airport this year. We sincerely thank Swissport for their services provided at Stansted, and will continue to work with them at over 40 other airports.'

OmniServ's Managing Director, Antony Marke said:

'We are very excited to expand our strategic partnership with Ryanair to provide ground handling resource at Stansted Airport effective 1st February 2019. With one of the industry's largest aviation service portfolios, OmniServ, which is part of ABM Aviation, is uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class service and innovative solutions to airports and airlines around the globe, including, ground handling solutions, persons with reduced mobility (PRM) operations, bussing and coaching solutions, ambassador roles, aircraft cleaning and janitorial services, catering logistics, and, through our travel retail division, Blackjack Promotions, brand ambassadors and retail hosts.'

London Stansted's Chief Executive Officer, Ken O'Toole said:

'We welcome Ryanair's significant investment in their customer service provision at London Stansted Airport - it's great news for the 21 million passengers who use the airline every year from our airport and provides a strong foundation for their future growth. We are confident that this will deliver a real step change in the customer experience for passengers and we look forward to working with Ryanair to deliver these changes'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:12:09 UTC
