Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : Celebrates New City Of Derry Airport Route To Edinburgh With £9.99 Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (29 Aug) celebrated its new City of Derry Airport route to Edinburgh by launching a £9.99 winter sale.

This new route to Edinburgh will commence in October, with a five-times weekly service, as part of Ryanair's Winter 2018 schedule, which includes a route to Liverpool.

Ryanair customers can now enjoy even lower fares and the latest 'Always Getting Better' improvements including:

- Ryanair Rooms with 10% off Travel Credit

- Ryanair Transfers - wider choice of ground transport with partner Car Trawler

- Punctuality Promise - 90% of Ryanair flights will be on time

- Price Promise - find a cheaper fare and Ryanair will refund the difference + €5 to your My Ryanair account

Ryanair's Eimear Ryan said:

'Our new City of Derry Airport route to Edinburgh commences in October, operating five times weekly as part of our Winter 2018 schedule. To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just £9.99, which are available for booking from today until midnight Tuesday (4th Sept) for travel from October to January. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Charlene Shongo, Airport Manager at City of Derry Airport, said:

'We are absolutely delighted to launch Ryanair's new service to Edinburgh. The charming city of Edinburgh has so much to offer travelers, from romantic getaways, family trips or a weekend break with friends. The new Ryanair service to Edinburgh will operate five times per week and will commence on 28th October. Flights are on sale now with fares starting from as little as £9.99 one way. As well as offering city breaks, this new route will be of huge benefit for those who travel to Scotland to visit family and friends, for studying or sporting events throughout the year'.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:41:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
12:42pRYANAIR : Celebrates New City Of Derry Airport Route To Edinburgh With £9.99 Sal..
PU
08/28RYANAIR : gets another union on board as Italian pilots back deal
RE
08/28RYANAIR : S italian pilots vote in favour of cla
PU
08/28RYANAIR : Italian Pilots Vote In Favour Of Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) For..
PU
08/23Ryanair to end free 10 kg bag in luggage overhaul
RE
08/23RYANAIR : New Bag Policy From November Will Cut Check Bag Fees & Reduce Boarding..
PU
08/23RYANAIR : Launches New Cork Route To London Luton
PU
08/23RYANAIR : Announces $200m Investment in London Luton with 2 New Based Aircraft
PU
08/23RYANAIR : Standard Form TR-1
PU
08/23RYANAIR : reaches agreement with Irish union in pilots dispute
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 818 M
EBIT 2019 1 491 M
Net income 2019 1 301 M
Debt 2019 334 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,94
P/E ratio 2020 11,84
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 16 058 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.75%18 751
DELTA AIR LINES4.98%39 924
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC28.81%23 428
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.24%18 751
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP9.28%18 253
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.93%15 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.