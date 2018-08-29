Ryanair : Celebrates New City Of Derry Airport Route To Edinburgh With £9.99 Sale

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (29 Aug) celebrated its new City of Derry Airport route to Edinburgh by launching a £9.99 winter sale.

This new route to Edinburgh will commence in October, with a five-times weekly service, as part of Ryanair's Winter 2018 schedule, which includes a route to Liverpool.

Ryanair customers can now enjoy even lower fares and the latest 'Always Getting Better' improvements including:

- Ryanair Rooms with 10% off Travel Credit

- Ryanair Transfers - wider choice of ground transport with partner Car Trawler

- Punctuality Promise - 90% of Ryanair flights will be on time

- Price Promise - find a cheaper fare and Ryanair will refund the difference + €5 to your My Ryanair account

Ryanair's Eimear Ryan said:

'Our new City of Derry Airport route to Edinburgh commences in October, operating five times weekly as part of our Winter 2018 schedule. To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just £9.99, which are available for booking from today until midnight Tuesday (4th Sept) for travel from October to January. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Charlene Shongo, Airport Manager at City of Derry Airport, said:

'We are absolutely delighted to launch Ryanair's new service to Edinburgh. The charming city of Edinburgh has so much to offer travelers, from romantic getaways, family trips or a weekend break with friends. The new Ryanair service to Edinburgh will operate five times per week and will commence on 28th October. Flights are on sale now with fares starting from as little as £9.99 one way. As well as offering city breaks, this new route will be of huge benefit for those who travel to Scotland to visit family and friends, for studying or sporting events throughout the year'.