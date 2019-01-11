Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair : Holding(s) in Company

01/11/2019

12. Additional informationxvi:

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Ryanair Holdings plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

EuroPacific Growth Fund ('EUPAC') is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. EUPAC is the legal owner of 14,136,769 ADRs (6.236% of the outstanding shares) and it has granted proxy voting authority to its investment adviser CRMC.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 09:08:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 693 M
EBIT 2019 1 275 M
Net income 2019 1 060 M
Debt 2019 733 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
P/E ratio 2020 10,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 12 003 M
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,8 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.22%13 718
DELTA AIR LINES-2.87%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.75%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.83%13 718
