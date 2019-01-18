Log in
Ryanair : Holding(s) in Company

01/18/2019

12. Additional informationxvi:

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Ryanair Holdings plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

EuroPacific Growth Fund ('EUPAC') is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. EUPAC is the legal owner of 12,590,711 ADRs (5.554% of the outstanding shares) and it has granted proxy voting authority to its investment adviser CRMC.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:58:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 688 M
EBIT 2019 1 262 M
Net income 2019 1 026 M
Debt 2019 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,97
P/E ratio 2020 9,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 11 413 M
