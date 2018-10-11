Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : Launches 15 New Routes in Irish Summer 2019 Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

OVER 150 ROUTES IN TOTAL & 16.4M CUSTOMERS P.A.

Ryanair, Ireland's No.1 airline, today (11 Oct) launched its Ireland Summer 2019 schedule, its biggest ever, with 15 new routes including exciting connections such as Dublin to Gothenburg and Thessaloniki, Cork-Malta and Shannon-Ibiza, and over 150 routes in total, which will deliver 16.4m customers p.a. through Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon airports, as it grows its Irish traffic by 3%.

Ryanair's Ireland Summer 19 schedule will deliver:

- Dublin (9 New): Bordeaux (2), Bournemouth (4), Cagliari (2), Frankfurt (2 daily), Gothenburg (2), Lourdes (2), Luxembourg (3), London Southend (2 daily) & Thessaloniki (2)

- Cork (5 New): Budapest (2), London Luton (daily), Malta (2), Naples (2) & Poznan (2)

- Shannon (1 New): Ibiza (2)

- Over 150 routes in total

- Over 1,000 weekly flights

- 4m customers p.a. (+3%)

- 12,500* on-site jobs

Irish consumers and visitors can now book their holidays on over 150 routes as far out as October 2019 on the lowest fares. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on routes available from just €14.99, for travel in October to December, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (14 Oct) only on the Ryanair.com website.

In Dublin, Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are pleased to launch our biggest ever Irish Summer schedule (2019), with 15 new routes and over 150 routes in total, which will deliver 16.4 million customers through our 5 Irish airports, as we grow our Irish traffic by 3%. Irish customers and visitors can book Summer 2019 flights from today, so there's never been a better time to book a low fare flight with Ryanair.

Ryanair continues to grow Irish traffic, routes, tourism and jobs, while the 16.4m customers who will travel to and from Ireland will support and sustain over 12,500 ancillary jobs, alongside a tourism spend over €2bn.

To celebrate the launch of our Ireland Summer 2019 schedule we are releasing seats for sale on routes just €14.99 for travel from October to December, which are available for booking until midnight Sunday (14 Oct). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said:

'Ryanair is an important customer and we are delighted to see further expansion on its route network from Dublin Airport for next summer. The addition of these new services means that Ryanair is now connected to more than 100 destinations from Dublin Airport, offering more choice and flexibility for customers. We wish Ryanair every success with its new routes and we will continue to work closely with its management team to promote and market these new services.'

CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons said:

'Today's announcement is good news for Irish tourism as we prepare for 2019. Tourism Ireland already works very closely with Ryanair and we look forward to co-operating with them to maximise the promotion of their services to Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon Airports next year. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated - they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism. 2018 looks set to be another record year for Irish tourism, with the latest CSO figures showing more than 7.2 million arrivals from overseas during January to August this year - an increase of almost +8% when compared to the same eight-month period in 2017. Today's announcement by Ryanair is really positive and augurs well for prospects for tourism to Ireland in 2019 and beyond.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
12:58pRYANAIR : Launches New Bournemouth Route To Dublin
PU
12:18pRYANAIR : Launches 15 New Routes in Irish Summer 2019 Schedule
PU
10/10RYANAIR : Ukraine seeks to bring in more airlines, sell airport contracts
RE
10/10RYANAIR : Launches New Liverpool Route To Corfu
PU
10/09Lufthansa and Ryanair settle dispute over leased planes
RE
10/09Laudamotion expects delivery of 18 Airbus planes until mid-2019
RE
10/09RYANAIR : Launches Massive ‘Budget Bonanaza’ Seat Sale Seats From 9..
PU
10/09NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage..
RE
10/09MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage busin..
RE
10/08RYANAIR : Kicks Off Year 2 Of Erasmus Student Network Partnership
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 701 M
EBIT 2019 1 336 M
Net income 2019 1 173 M
Debt 2019 587 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,48
P/E ratio 2020 10,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 12 932 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,3 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.54%14 947
DELTA AIR LINES-11.23%35 161
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC17.11%22 198
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-9.16%15 542
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.86%14 947
AIR CHINA LTD.-39.94%14 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.