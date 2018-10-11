Ryanair : Launches 15 New Routes in Irish Summer 2019 Schedule

OVER 150 ROUTES IN TOTAL & 16.4M CUSTOMERS P.A.

Ryanair, Ireland's No.1 airline, today (11 Oct) launched its Ireland Summer 2019 schedule, its biggest ever, with 15 new routes including exciting connections such as Dublin to Gothenburg and Thessaloniki, Cork-Malta and Shannon-Ibiza, and over 150 routes in total, which will deliver 16.4m customers p.a. through Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon airports, as it grows its Irish traffic by 3%.

Ryanair's Ireland Summer 19 schedule will deliver:

- Dublin (9 New): Bordeaux (2), Bournemouth (4), Cagliari (2), Frankfurt (2 daily), Gothenburg (2), Lourdes (2), Luxembourg (3), London Southend (2 daily) & Thessaloniki (2)

- Cork (5 New): Budapest (2), London Luton (daily), Malta (2), Naples (2) & Poznan (2)

- Shannon (1 New): Ibiza (2)

- Over 150 routes in total

- Over 1,000 weekly flights

- 4m customers p.a. (+3%)

- 12,500* on-site jobs

Irish consumers and visitors can now book their holidays on over 150 routes as far out as October 2019 on the lowest fares. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on routes available from just €14.99, for travel in October to December, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (14 Oct) only on the Ryanair.com website.

In Dublin, Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are pleased to launch our biggest ever Irish Summer schedule (2019), with 15 new routes and over 150 routes in total, which will deliver 16.4 million customers through our 5 Irish airports, as we grow our Irish traffic by 3%. Irish customers and visitors can book Summer 2019 flights from today, so there's never been a better time to book a low fare flight with Ryanair.

Ryanair continues to grow Irish traffic, routes, tourism and jobs, while the 16.4m customers who will travel to and from Ireland will support and sustain over 12,500 ancillary jobs, alongside a tourism spend over €2bn.

To celebrate the launch of our Ireland Summer 2019 schedule we are releasing seats for sale on routes just €14.99 for travel from October to December, which are available for booking until midnight Sunday (14 Oct). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said:

'Ryanair is an important customer and we are delighted to see further expansion on its route network from Dublin Airport for next summer. The addition of these new services means that Ryanair is now connected to more than 100 destinations from Dublin Airport, offering more choice and flexibility for customers. We wish Ryanair every success with its new routes and we will continue to work closely with its management team to promote and market these new services.'

CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons said:

'Today's announcement is good news for Irish tourism as we prepare for 2019. Tourism Ireland already works very closely with Ryanair and we look forward to co-operating with them to maximise the promotion of their services to Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon Airports next year. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated - they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism. 2018 looks set to be another record year for Irish tourism, with the latest CSO figures showing more than 7.2 million arrivals from overseas during January to August this year - an increase of almost +8% when compared to the same eight-month period in 2017. Today's announcement by Ryanair is really positive and augurs well for prospects for tourism to Ireland in 2019 and beyond.'