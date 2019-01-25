Ryanair : Launches Extra Dublin May Bank Holiday Flights

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (25 Jan) launched extra May bank holiday flights from Dublin, with 20 additional return flights to Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK, now on sale on the Ryanair.com website.

Customers can enjoy even more low fare getaways from Dublin this May bank holiday, with over 7,500 extra seats added for travel between 29th April and 7th May, to the likes of Alicante, Faro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Pisa, Porto and Tenerife.

Ryanair's Dublin summer schedule now includes 100 routes in total, with 13 new routes to Bodrum, Bordeaux, Bournemouth, Cagliari, Frankfurt, Gothenburg, Kyiv, London Southend, Lourdes, Luxembourg Split and Thessaloniki, with over 840 weekly flights, which will deliver over 13.6m customers through Dublin Airport this year.

These May extras are already selling fast, so customers should log on to www.ryanair.com and book a break as soon as possible.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Summer is on the way, so there has never been a better time to start planning a May getaway and we've added over 20 return flights from Dublin over the May bank holiday. Customers can book over 7,500 additional seats to 15 different destinations, perfect for a summer escape, which are selling fast, so we advise early bookings to avoid missing out.'