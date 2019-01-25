Ryanair : Launches Extra London Stansted May Flights

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (25 Jan) launched extra May flights from London Stansted, with 20 additional return flights to Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Morocco, now on sale on the Ryanair.com website.

Customers can enjoy even more low fare getaways this May day, with over 7,500 extra seats added for travel between 29th April and 7th May, to the likes of Alicante, Biarritz, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Marrakesh, Seville and Tenerife.

Ryanair's summer 2019 London Stansted schedule offers 142 routes, including 6 new routes to Kalamata, Kiev, Lviv, Nantes, Rodez and Vigo, with over 1,200 weekly flights, which will deliver over 21.4m customers through London Stansted Airport this year.

These May day extras are already selling fast, so customers should log on to www.ryanair.com and book a break as soon as possible.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Summer is just around the corner, so it's the perfect time to start planning a May getaway and we've added over 20 return flights from London Stansted over the early summer May day. Customers can book over 7,500 additional seats to 16 different destinations, perfect for a summer break, which are selling fast, so we advise early bookings to avoid missing out.'