RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
News 
Ryanair : Launches Massive 20% Off Sale To Beat Blue Monday

01/21/2019 | 07:04am EST

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (21 Jan) launched a huge Blue Monday sale with up to 20% off a million seats across its entire network for travel between February and May, allowing customers to beat the winter blues with a spring getaway on the lowest fares.

This amazing seat sale is available for travel from February to May and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight tonight.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'It's officially the most depressing day of the year and there is no better way to help beat those winter blues than by booking a getaway. We've launched a huge Blue Monday sale with up to 20% off a million seats across our entire European network.

This incredible offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) tonight, so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain pick-me-up today.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 12:03:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 687 M
EBIT 2019 1 239 M
Net income 2019 1 025 M
Debt 2019 785 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,00
P/E ratio 2020 9,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 11 442 M
