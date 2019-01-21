Ryanair : Launches Massive 20% Off Sale To Beat Blue Monday

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (21 Jan) launched a huge Blue Monday sale with up to 20% off a million seats across its entire network for travel between February and May, allowing customers to beat the winter blues with a spring getaway on the lowest fares.

This amazing seat sale is available for travel from February to May and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight tonight.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'It's officially the most depressing day of the year and there is no better way to help beat those winter blues than by booking a getaway. We've launched a huge Blue Monday sale with up to 20% off a million seats across our entire European network.

This incredible offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) tonight, so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain pick-me-up today.'

Book here!