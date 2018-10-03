Ryanair : Launches Massive ‘Autumn Escape’ Seat Sale Up To 25% Off Over 1 Million Seats

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (3 Oct) launched a massive 'Autumn Escape' seat sale, with up to 25% off over 1 million seats, allowing customers to book a last-minute autumn getaway at the lowest fares.

This amazing seat sale is available for travel between November and March and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Sunday, 7th October.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Autumn is here, and our fares are falling as fast as the autumn leaves. We've launched a massive seat sale, with 25% off up to 1 million seats for travel between November and March. This amazing offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Sunday, 7 October so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales