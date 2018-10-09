Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair : Launches Massive ‘Budget Bonanaza’ Seat Sale Seats From 9.99 On All Routes

10/09/2018 | 11:18am CEST

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (9 Oct) launched a massive 'Budget Bonanaza' seat sale, with seats on sale from €9.99, allowing Irish customers to book a last-minute bargain budget getaway.

This amazing seat sale is available for travel between November and March and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Thursday, 11th October.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'It's 'Budget Day' and to celebrate we've launched a massive 'Budget Bonanza' seat sale to suit even the tightest of budgets, with thousands of seats on sale from €14.99 for travel between November and March. This amazing offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Thursday, 11 October so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:17:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 701 M
EBIT 2019 1 336 M
Net income 2019 1 173 M
Debt 2019 587 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,07
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 13 601 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,3 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.06%15 638
DELTA AIR LINES-6.89%36 433
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC24.15%22 937
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%15 904
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.70%15 841
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.92%15 496
