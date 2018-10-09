Ryanair : Launches Massive ‘Budget Bonanaza’ Seat Sale Seats From 9.99 On All Routes

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (9 Oct) launched a massive 'Budget Bonanaza' seat sale, with seats on sale from €9.99, allowing Irish customers to book a last-minute bargain budget getaway.

This amazing seat sale is available for travel between November and March and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Thursday, 11th October.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'It's 'Budget Day' and to celebrate we've launched a massive 'Budget Bonanza' seat sale to suit even the tightest of budgets, with thousands of seats on sale from €14.99 for travel between November and March. This amazing offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Thursday, 11 October so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales