Ryanair : Launches New Cardiff Route To Malaga

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (25 Jan) announced a new Cardiff route to Malaga, with a three times weekly service commencing in June, as part of Ryanair's Cardiff Summer 2019 schedule.

Ryanair's Cardiff Summer 2019 schedule offers 5 routes in total, including new routes to Barcelona, Malta and now Malaga, as well as Faro and Tenerife.

Cardiff consumers and visitors can now enjoy even lower fares and the latest 'Always Getting Better' improvements including:

Even more Routes, flights and destinations

Ryanair Rooms with 10% off Travel Credit

'Try Somewhere New' - travel content platform on Ryanair.com

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Cardiff route to Malaga, commencing in June, which will operate three times weekly, as part of our extended Cardiff summer 2019 schedule.

To celebrate, we are offering up to 20% off return flights across our European network, for travel from April to June, which are available for booking until midnight Sunday (27 Jan). These seats are sure to sell quickly so customers should log on to Ryanair.com today to avoid missing out.'

Deb Barber, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said:

'It's fantastic to see Ryanair continuing to expand its choice from Cardiff with the announcement of a third new route for Summer 2019, bringing the total number of routes to five. This means that in just one year, Ryanair has grown its capacity at Cardiff Airport by over 150%.

'Malaga is one of our most popular destinations, with customers jetting off to enjoy city breaks and sunny holidays all year round. The addition of three return flights a week this Summer adds a wealth of choice for customers seeking low-cost fares. We look forward to the launch of direct flights to Malaga, Malta and Barcelona plus the continuation of services to Faro and Tenerife in 2019.'