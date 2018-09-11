Ryanair : Launches New Cardiff To Malta Route

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (11 Sep) announced a new route from Cardiff to Malta, with a twice-weekly service commencing in April 2019, which will be a part of Ryanair's Summer 2019 schedule.

British consumers and visitors can now enjoy even lower fares and the latest 'Always Getting Better' improvements including:

Reduced checked-in bag fees

- lower €25 x 20kg check bag

- lower €8 x 10kg check bag

Ryanair Rooms with 10% off Travel Credit

Ryanair Transfers - wider choice of ground transport with new partner Car Trawler

Punctuality Promise - 90% of Ryanair flights will be on time

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Cardiff route to Malta, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule.

To celebrate we are extending our 'up to 20% off sale' for booking until Tuesday Midnight 11th September. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Deb Barber, CEO of Cardiff Airport, added:

'Our customers have been asking for the return of flights to Malta for some time, so we're absolutely thrilled with today's announcement that Ryanair will operate regular, low-cost services to this popular Mediterranean destination from early 2019.

'South Wales is home to a thriving Maltese community and so this service makes it easier to travel between both destinations, whilst also serving as another access point for European visitors seeking to explore Wales.'