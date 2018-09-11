Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/11 01:24:22 pm
13.133 EUR   -0.58%
01:02pRYANAIR : Launches New Cardiff To Malta Route
PU
12:58pRYANAIR : warns that German walkouts will lead to job cuts
RE
12:47pRYANAIR : Launches New Cork to Malta Route
PU
News 
News

Ryanair : Launches New Cardiff To Malta Route

09/11/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (11 Sep) announced a new route from Cardiff to Malta, with a twice-weekly service commencing in April 2019, which will be a part of Ryanair's Summer 2019 schedule.

British consumers and visitors can now enjoy even lower fares and the latest 'Always Getting Better' improvements including:

Reduced checked-in bag fees

- lower €25 x 20kg check bag

- lower €8 x 10kg check bag

Ryanair Rooms with 10% off Travel Credit

Ryanair Transfers - wider choice of ground transport with new partner Car Trawler

Punctuality Promise - 90% of Ryanair flights will be on time

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Cardiff route to Malta, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule.

To celebrate we are extending our 'up to 20% off sale' for booking until Tuesday Midnight 11th September. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Deb Barber, CEO of Cardiff Airport, added:

'Our customers have been asking for the return of flights to Malta for some time, so we're absolutely thrilled with today's announcement that Ryanair will operate regular, low-cost services to this popular Mediterranean destination from early 2019.

'South Wales is home to a thriving Maltese community and so this service makes it easier to travel between both destinations, whilst also serving as another access point for European visitors seeking to explore Wales.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 11:01:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 834 M
EBIT 2019 1 458 M
Net income 2019 1 252 M
Debt 2019 334 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,26
P/E ratio 2020 10,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 15 042 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.63%17 459
DELTA AIR LINES2.79%39 793
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC30.70%24 014
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.91%17 459
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP2.43%17 280
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.42%14 668
