Ryanair : Reschedules Flight For Liverpool’s Champions League Game

Ryanair, Europe's No 1 airline, today (25 Sep) announced that is has rescheduled its flight from Dublin to Liverpool to accommodate Liverpool supporters travelling to see their side's final Champions League group stage tie at home to Napoli, following huge demand from fans.

Ryanair's Champions League special will now depart Dublin at 12.30hrs on Tuesday 11th December. Seats are limited and selling fast, so Ryanair advises Liverpool fans to log on to www.ryanair.com and book these Champions League special flights as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Having reached the final last season, Liverpool will be hoping to go one better this time around in Europe's premier club competition and following strong demand from supporters for their fixture at home to Napoli, we've rescheduled our flight from Dublinwhich is on sale now and selling fast - only on Ryanair.com.'