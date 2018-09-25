Ryanair : Reschedules Flight For Man United Champions League Game

Ryanair, Europe's No 1 airline, today (25 Sep) announced that it has rescheduled its flight from Manchester to Milan Bergamo on 7 November to accommodate Man Utd supporters travelling to their Champions League clash with Juventus in Turin, following huge demand from fans.

Ryanair's Champions League special will now depart Manchester at 06.30hrs on Wednesday 7th November. Seats are limited and selling fast, so Ryanair advises Man Utd fans to log on to www.ryanair.com and book these Champions League special flights as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Manchester United have started their Champions League campaign with a bang, and their fans are following the team in huge numbers as always, with strong demand from Man Utd supporters for their Champions League fixtures. We've rescheduled our flight on 7th November to Milan Bergamo for United's away game at Juventus, which is on sale now and selling fast - only on Ryanair.com.'