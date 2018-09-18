Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/18 09:54:34 am
13.57 EUR   +0.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Ryanair : Standard Form TR-1

09/18/2018 | 09:03am CEST

12. Additional informationxvi:

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

This notice is due to CRMC decreasing under 15% of voting rights on 14 September 2018.

EuroPacific Growth Fund ('EUPAC') is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. EUPAC is the legal owner of 16,381,241 ADRs (7.196% of the outstanding shares) and it has granted proxy voting authority to its investment adviser CRMC.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:02:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 826 M
EBIT 2019 1 450 M
Net income 2019 1 233 M
Debt 2019 349 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 15 385 M
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,0 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.58%17 989
DELTA AIR LINES3.50%40 049
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC33.77%24 624
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.31%17 657
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.78%17 479
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 380
