Ryanair : Transaction in Own Shares

Ryanair Holdings plc (the 'Company') today announces that on 14 August 18 it purchased for cancellation a total of 319,200ordinary shares of nominal value €0.006 each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as further detailed below.

Per Ordinary Share Average price paid €13.3956 Highest price paid €13.565 Lowest price paid €13.270

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 06 February 2018.

In respect of this programme, which, subject to market conditions, will operate until not later than 09 November 2018, Citigroup Global Markets Limited ('Citigroup') and J&E Davy ('Davy') will make trading decisions in relation to Ryanair's Ordinary Shares repurchased under the buy-back programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, Ryanair. Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with both Ryanair's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares, and Chapter 9 of the Listing Rules of the Irish Stock Exchange, the applicable laws and regulations of the Irish Stock Exchange and those provisions of Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes.

Following the cancellation of the Ordinary Shares repurchased the Company will have

1,145,089,580 Ordinary Shares in issue. To the extent that further Ordinary Shares are repurchased under the programme, these will also be cancelled .

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades is available using the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8165X_1-2018-8-14.pdf

