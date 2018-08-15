Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:16am CEST

Ryanair Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Ryanair Holdings plc (the 'Company') today announces that on 14 August 18 it purchased for cancellation a total of 319,200ordinary shares of nominal value €0.006 each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as further detailed below.

Per Ordinary Share

Average price paid

13.3956

Highest price paid

13.565

Lowest price paid

13.270

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 06 February 2018.

In respect of this programme, which, subject to market conditions, will operate until not later than 09 November 2018, Citigroup Global Markets Limited ('Citigroup') and J&E Davy ('Davy') will make trading decisions in relation to Ryanair's Ordinary Shares repurchased under the buy-back programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, Ryanair. Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with both Ryanair's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares, and Chapter 9 of the Listing Rules of the Irish Stock Exchange, the applicable laws and regulations of the Irish Stock Exchange and those provisions of Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes.

Following the cancellation of the Ordinary Shares repurchased the Company will have 1,145,089,580Ordinary Shares in issue. To the extent that further Ordinary Shares are repurchased under the programme, these will also be cancelled.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades is available using the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8165X_1-2018-8-14.pdf

ENDS

Enquires:

Contact:

Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings Plc

Tel: + 353 1 945 1212

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
08:16aRYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/14RYANAIR : German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday
RE
08/13RYANAIR : German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday
RE
08/13RYANAIR : Standard Form TR-1
PU
08/10RYANAIR : strike hits 55,000 passengers across Europe
RE
08/10TIMELINE : Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action
RE
08/09RYANAIR : Dutch court rejects Ryanair attempt to prevent pilots' strike
RE
08/08RYANAIR : strike widens as German, Dutch pilots join Friday stoppage
RE
08/08RYANAIR : Standard Form TR-1
PU
08/08RYANAIR : Timeline - Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 826 M
EBIT 2019 1 503 M
Net income 2019 1 310 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
P/E ratio 2020 11,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 15 318 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.44%17 352
DELTA AIR LINES-2.21%37 823
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.83%22 277
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.79%17 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.84%16 949
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.18%14 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.