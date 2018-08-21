Ryanair : Website To Sell Air Malta Flights

21 New Routes Including Casablanca, Kiev, Moscow, Tunis & Zurich Now On Sale On Ryanair.Com

Ryanair, Malta's No.1 airline, today (21 Aug) announced a new flight partnership with Air Malta, which will allow Ryanair's 139m customers to book Air Malta flights on the Ryanair.com website. From today, Maltese customers can browse and book Air Malta flights on 21 new routes from Malta to 8 different countries across Africa, Asia and Europe, including Russia and Tunisia.

This new Air Malta partnership is the latest initiative delivered under Ryanair's 'Always Getting Better' customer experience programme. Ryanair already offers 53 routes to/from Malta and will deliver 2.7m annual customers.

In Malta, Ryanair CCO David O'Brien said:

'We are pleased to announce this exciting partnership with Air Malta, which allows our 139m customers to browse and book flights on 21 new routes from Malta to exciting cities in Austria, Czechia, Israel, Morocco, Russia, Switzerland, Tunisia and Ukraine, in addition to over 300 existing destinations available on the Ryanair.com website, the world's largest travel website, which receives over 50m unique visitors every month.

This partnership is the latest AGB enhancement as we continue our journey to becoming the 'Amazon of travel.' Ryanair offers 53 routes to/from Malta, and now our customers can enjoy even more routes, making Ryanair.com the ideal choice for families, leisure travel and business customers.

To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from €14.99 for travel from September until October 2018, which are available for booking by midnightThursday (23 Aug). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Air Malta's Chairman Dr Charles Mangion said:

'This is a landmark agreement were both airlines are cooperating together for the benefit of their mutual customers. Over the last year Air Malta has made significant improvements not only to expand its network of destinations with more frequencies and destinations but also changing its product in terms of fare structure and onboard service. This agreement will also help Air Malta increase its visibility in overseas markets and tap into new revenue streams. We look forward to further cooperation between the two airlines for the benefit of our clients'.

Dr Konrad Mizzi, Malta's Minister for Tourism said:

'This strategic initiative is an important development which will give Air Malta access to a new sales channel. This partnership will further accelerate Air Malta's growth strategy and ambitions.'