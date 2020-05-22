Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RYB Education, Inc.    RYB

RYB EDUCATION, INC.

(RYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RYB Education, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:01am EDT

BEIJING, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of its website at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 29, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 29, 2020) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. 

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 8767-5752 
E-mail: ir@rybbaby.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-may-28-2020-301064179.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYB EDUCATION, INC.
05:01aRYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday..
PR
04/30RYB EDUCATION, INC. : Files Its Annual Reports on Form 20-F
PR
03/24RYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Resu..
PR
02/20NETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Partners with RYB Education to Develop Online Early Childhoo..
AQ
2019RYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report Third 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, Novembe..
PR
2019RYB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019RYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday..
PR
2019RYB EDUCATION : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
2019RYB EDUCATION : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
PR
2019RYB : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group