Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RYB Education Inc - ADR    RYB

RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR

(RYB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RYB Education, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of its website at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on August 21, 2019).

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at play-and-learn centers and kindergartens, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 8767-5752 
E-mail: ir@rybbaby.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-tuesday-august-20-2019-300902373.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR
05:31pRYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday..
PR
06/01RYB EDUCATION : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
05/29RYB EDUCATION : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
PR
05/29RYB : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/16RYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday,..
PR
04/26RYB EDUCATION, INC. : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/14RYB EDUCATION, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Resu..
PR
02/10RYB EDUCATION : deal in Singapore
AQ
02/05RYB EDUCATION : Announces Strategic Acquisition
PR
01/24WISDOM EDUCATON INTERNATINL HLDGS : 29th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo Opens
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group