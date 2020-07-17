RYDER 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryder System, Inc. - R

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 23, 2015 and February 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Ryder and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-r/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 20, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Ryder and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On February 13, 2020, the Company disclosed that, due to significant reductions to the residual value of its trucking fleet, it had taken a total of $357 million in depreciation expense for 2019 and a loss of approximately $58 million on used vehicle sales, and that it expected to incur another $275 million in depreciation expense on its fleet and an additional $20 million estimated loss on used vehicle sales in 2020. On this news, the price of Ryder’s shares plummeted 20% over two trading days.

The case is Key West Police & Fire Pension Fund v. Ryder System, Inc., et al, 20-cv-22109.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

