RYDER SYSTEM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ryder System, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of investors that purchased Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) common stock between July 23, 2015 and February 13, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 20, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 30, 2019, the Company drastically reduced its full-year 2019 earnings forecast and management indicated that the majority of the lowered guidance reflected Ryder’s weaker valuations of its tractors.

In response to these disclosures, Ryder’s stock price declined 10%, from $59.32 per share to $53.38 per share.

On October 29, 2019, the Company revealed that “management concluded that our residual value estimates likely exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of power vehicles in our fleet.” As a result, the Company significantly lowered the residual values for all its vehicles and incurred $177 million in additional depreciation expense in the third quarter of 2019.

In response to these disclosures, Ryder’s stock price declined more than 12% over two trading days, from $55.12 per share to $48.44 per share.

Then, on February 13, 2020, the Company reported that, as a result of the significant reductions to the residual value of its fleet, it had incurred a total of $357 million in depreciation expense for 2019 plus a loss of approximately $58 million on the sale of used vehicles. The Company also announced that, for 2020, it expected to incur another $275 million in depreciation expense on its fleet due to the reductions in residual value plus an additional $20 million estimated loss on used vehicle sales. In response to these disclosures, Ryder’s stock price declined 20% over two trading days, from $50.19 per share to $40.12 per share.

The complaint, filed on May 20, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants misrepresented Ryder’s true financial condition by overstating the residual value of its trucking fleet, which allowed the Company to record smaller depreciation expense on those assets each year, and artificially inflated Ryder’s earnings. Defendants represented to investors that its financial results “benefited from lower depreciation associated with increased residual values” and that the Company had been “conservative” in establishing the residual values of its vehicles. While Ryder kept increasing the expected residual value of its trucking fleet, the actual amount Ryder was receiving from sales of its used trucks had started to decrease beginning in 2015. Nevertheless, when asked about the residual values of the Company’s trucks during Ryder’s July 27, 2016 earnings call, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Robert Sanchez stated that “I wouldn’t envision an increase or decrease in residual values out over the next four, five years.” These and similar statements during the Class Period were false and misleading because Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the residual values that Ryder assigned to its trucking fleet were grossly overstated, which had the effect of allowing the Company to record smaller depreciation expenses and artificially inflated Ryder’s earnings. As a result of these misrepresentations, shares of Ryder common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

