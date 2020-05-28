Ryder Stock: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud claims against Ryder System, Inc. ("Ryder" or the "Company") on behalf of all purchasers of Ryder common stock (NYSE: R) between July 23, 2015 and February 13, 2020 (the "Class Period").

According to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Ryder misled investors by assigning significantly overstated residual values to its trucking fleet, thereby allowing the Company to report depreciation expenses that were lower than they should have been, thus artificially inflating Ryder's earnings.

Investors began to learn the truth about these overstated residual values through a series of disclosures beginning on July 30, 2019. On that date, Ryder drastically reduced its earnings forecast for 2019, and attributed this lowered guidance primarily to weaker valuations of the Company's tractors. On this news, the price of Ryder shares declined 10%, or $5.94 per share, to close at $53.38 per share.

Then, on October 29, 2019, the Company substantially lowered the residual values for all its vehicles and recorded a $177 million depreciation expense. Ryder explained that "management concluded that our residual value estimates likely exceed the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of power vehicles in our fleet." Shares dropped 12% over the next two trading days, falling from $55.12 per share to $48.44 per share by the close of trading on October 30, 2019.

Finally, on February 13, 2020, Ryder disclosed that it recorded a total depreciation expense of $357 million for fiscal year 2019, and that it expected to record an additional depreciation expense of $275 million during fiscal year 2020 due to additional reductions of residual values. In response to this news, the price of Ryder shares declined 20%, or $10.07 per share, over the next two trading days, to close at $40.12 on February 14, 2020.

