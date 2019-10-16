Ryder System : A2B-online Transport refleets with Ryder

Published on Ryder Corporate Communications(https://newsroom.ryder.com) on 10/16/19 5:32 am EDT

A2B-online Transport refleets with Ryder

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

UK

UK

Ryder, a leading independent provider of commercial vehicle contract hire, rental, and maintenance services, has supplied 30 new DAF XF tractor units to transportation and shipping firm A2B-online Transport.

Based in Nacton, Ipswich, A2B-online Transport was formed in 2011 to supply UK trucking to the trailer division of its Dutch parent company A2B-online.

"The new DAF tractor units are Super Space Cabs fitted with fridges and microwaves to provide as much comfort as possible for our drivers," said Matthew Coleman, General Manager at A2B-online Transport.

"The units will be pulling our own A2B trailers, mainly from the Netherlands, to the UK. I would estimate each unit averaging up to 1,650 miles a week and they will also be used to transport 45ft containers as well," added Coleman.

A2B-online Transport had previously chosen Ryder for a short-term rental requirement before opting for a full fleet upgrade. Asked what had impressed A2B-online Transport about working with Ryder, Coleman said: "The people; everyone we've dealt with has been on top of their game, extremely thorough and very helpful.

"The total offering has also been impressive - everything from price to maintenance, to how quickly the Ryder team respond to our requests has been first-class," added Coleman.

Steve Williams, Ryder Business Development Director, said: "We are delighted to have successfully implemented the fleet upgrade for A2B-online Transport. As its business continues to evolve, we look forward to supporting Matt and the team with future fleet and maintenance requirements."

