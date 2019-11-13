Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ryder System, Inc.    R

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryder System : CMO Karen Jones Named a CMO Growth Award Winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:56am EST

Ryder’s chief marketing officer has been recognized for her success in implementing new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced Karen Jones, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, has been named a winner for The CMO Club’s Growth Award. The 2019 CMO Growth Award is based on a marketing executive’s demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005016/en/

Karen Jones, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Ryder System, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Karen Jones, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Ryder System, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ever since Karen joined Ryder in 2013, she has used her expertise and proven brand-building leadership to grow Ryder’s business and brand,” said Robert Sanchez, chairman and chief executive of Ryder System, Inc. “We are thrilled with the direction she has led our company in terms of growth and innovation, and we are thankful for her never-ending dedication to bringing new tools and solutions to digitize transportation and logistics.”

Recently, Jones has spearheaded the development and launch of three innovative digital products: COOP by Ryder™, a first-of-its-kind asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles; RyderShare™, a cloud-based platform that provides load-location visibility, tracking alerts, and collaborative communications across the entire supply chain; and, RyderGyde™, a one-of-a-kind mobile application where fleet managers, renters, and drivers can manage fleets in real time from their smartphones or tablets.

On the job, Jones is responsible for all marketing and new product development efforts across Ryder’s business segments that lead to revenue generation and better customer experiences, as well as integrating the management of all marketing and brand-related activities across Ryder globally to drive growth and enhance brand value.

CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik, said, “This year’s winners represent the best and the brightest, voted in by their peers. The fact that each year more than 100 CMOs attend the awards to honor their peers is a true testament to the pride and esteem these professional executives have for one another.”

Jones was recognized at The CMO Club’s 7th Annual CMO Awards Dinner on November 12, in New York City. The CMO Awards, established in 2013, is the first and only CMO awards program designed, driven and executed by an elite group of peers. The CMO Awards celebrates the marketing industry’s brightest leaders and provides a forum for shared insights among CMOs.

Prior to joining Ryder, Jones was CMO for NRG/Reliant Energy, Inc. where she was responsible for marketing growth initiatives and developing the corporate brand. Prior to that, she served as senior vice president of Marketing & Corporate Communications for DHL Express in the United States. Her marketing efforts at DHL resulted in the largest awareness increases in the company’s history and within the logistics category, which were considered a major contributor to the advancement of DHL’s recognition in the “Top 100 Most Valuable Brands” by BrandZ. Prior to DHL, Karen served in multiple marketing roles over a 17-year career with Hewlett Packard and Compaq Computer Corporation.

She was named among the year’s most “Influential Business Women of 2019” by the South Florida Business Journal; “CMO of the Year” by South Florida Business & Wealth magazine in 2017; “Most Powerful & Influential Women in Business” by the National Diversity Council in 2014; “Marketer of the Year” by BtoB magazine in 2005; and was ranked in the annual “Best Issue” by BtoB magazine from 2006-2008.

About The CMO Club

The CMO Club is the world’s most innovative and engaged community of CMOs committed to helping solve each other’s biggest challenges in a behind closed doors, candid, and trust-worth environment. The Membership is 650+ CMOs strong and growing, representing B2B and B2C brands with over 40% of our Membership representing billion-dollar brands and 35 CMO Club Chapters across the globe. The CMO Club’s success, fueled by dynamic peer-to-peer problem solving, inspirational and educational events, CMO Club Member curated content, and an elite Thought Leadership Program, continues to raise the bar for CMO success. www.thecmoclub.com.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
06:56aRYDER SYSTEM : CMO Karen Jones Named a CMO Growth Award Winner
BU
11/06RYDER SYSTEM : appoints Phil Ashton as Business Development Director
PU
11/04RYDER SYSTEM : Chairman & CEO to Address Stephens Nashville Investment Conferenc..
BU
10/30RYDER SYSTEM : Food wholesaler Spizarnia chooses Ryder for first-time contract h..
PU
10/30RYDER SYSTEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
10/29RYDER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29RYDER SYSTEM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
10/29RYDER SYSTEM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Revenue of $2.2 Billion, Up 3%; Earnin..
BU
10/28RYDER SYSTEM : Chairman & CEO to Address Baird Global Industrials Conference
BU
10/16RYDER SYSTEM : A2B-online Transport refleets with Ryder
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 932 M
EBIT 2019 368 M
Net income 2019 29,9 M
Debt 2019 7 961 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 107x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 2 916 M
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 54,30  $
Last Close Price 54,71  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott T. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Hansel Emory Tookes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.11.01%2 916
UNION PACIFIC27.90%122 415
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.92%67 208
CSX CORPORATION18.94%57 266
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.72%50 314
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED27.90%32 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group