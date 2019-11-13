Ryder System : CMO Karen Jones Named a CMO Growth Award Winner

Ryder’s chief marketing officer has been recognized for her success in implementing new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced Karen Jones, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, has been named a winner for The CMO Club’s Growth Award. The 2019 CMO Growth Award is based on a marketing executive’s demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005016/en/

Karen Jones, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Ryder System, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ever since Karen joined Ryder in 2013, she has used her expertise and proven brand-building leadership to grow Ryder’s business and brand,” said Robert Sanchez, chairman and chief executive of Ryder System, Inc. “We are thrilled with the direction she has led our company in terms of growth and innovation, and we are thankful for her never-ending dedication to bringing new tools and solutions to digitize transportation and logistics.”

Recently, Jones has spearheaded the development and launch of three innovative digital products: COOP by Ryder™, a first-of-its-kind asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles; RyderShare™, a cloud-based platform that provides load-location visibility, tracking alerts, and collaborative communications across the entire supply chain; and, RyderGyde™, a one-of-a-kind mobile application where fleet managers, renters, and drivers can manage fleets in real time from their smartphones or tablets.

On the job, Jones is responsible for all marketing and new product development efforts across Ryder’s business segments that lead to revenue generation and better customer experiences, as well as integrating the management of all marketing and brand-related activities across Ryder globally to drive growth and enhance brand value.

CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik, said, “This year’s winners represent the best and the brightest, voted in by their peers. The fact that each year more than 100 CMOs attend the awards to honor their peers is a true testament to the pride and esteem these professional executives have for one another.”

Jones was recognized at The CMO Club’s 7th Annual CMO Awards Dinner on November 12, in New York City. The CMO Awards, established in 2013, is the first and only CMO awards program designed, driven and executed by an elite group of peers. The CMO Awards celebrates the marketing industry’s brightest leaders and provides a forum for shared insights among CMOs.

Prior to joining Ryder, Jones was CMO for NRG/Reliant Energy, Inc. where she was responsible for marketing growth initiatives and developing the corporate brand. Prior to that, she served as senior vice president of Marketing & Corporate Communications for DHL Express in the United States. Her marketing efforts at DHL resulted in the largest awareness increases in the company’s history and within the logistics category, which were considered a major contributor to the advancement of DHL’s recognition in the “Top 100 Most Valuable Brands” by BrandZ. Prior to DHL, Karen served in multiple marketing roles over a 17-year career with Hewlett Packard and Compaq Computer Corporation.

She was named among the year’s most “Influential Business Women of 2019” by the South Florida Business Journal; “CMO of the Year” by South Florida Business & Wealth magazine in 2017; “Most Powerful & Influential Women in Business” by the National Diversity Council in 2014; “Marketer of the Year” by BtoB magazine in 2005; and was ranked in the annual “Best Issue” by BtoB magazine from 2006-2008.

About The CMO Club

The CMO Club is the world’s most innovative and engaged community of CMOs committed to helping solve each other’s biggest challenges in a behind closed doors, candid, and trust-worth environment. The Membership is 650+ CMOs strong and growing, representing B2B and B2C brands with over 40% of our Membership representing billion-dollar brands and 35 CMO Club Chapters across the globe. The CMO Club’s success, fueled by dynamic peer-to-peer problem solving, inspirational and educational events, CMO Club Member curated content, and an elite Thought Leadership Program, continues to raise the bar for CMO success. www.thecmoclub.com.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005016/en/