Ryder System : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in
commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of
$0.54 per share of common stock, to be paid on December 21, 2018, to
shareholders of record on November 19, 2018. This is Ryder’s 169th
consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 42 years of
uninterrupted dividend payments.
About Ryder
Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated
transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock
(NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the
S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s
World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its
industry-leading practices in third-party logistics,
environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and
world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member
of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting
national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements
and information included in this news release are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to
risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these
forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given
to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and
events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements
including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to
time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk
factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly,
we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
