Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ryder System, Inc.    R

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. (R)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryder System : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Company Pays Dividend for 170th Consecutive Quarter

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 19, 2019. This is Ryder’s 170th consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 42 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
04:31pRYDER SYSTEM : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01/31RYDER SYSTEM : Fortune Magazine Names Ryder Among World's Most Admired Companies..
BU
01/30RYDER SYSTEM : Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during N..
AQ
01/29RYDER SYSTEM : Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during N..
BU
01/25ANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Neurocrine Biosciences, CONMED, TripAdv..
AQ
01/24RYDER SYSTEM : Expands COOP, the First-Ever Commercial Vehicle Sharing Platform,..
AQ
01/24RYDER SYSTEM : Expands COOP, the First-Ever Commercial Vehicle Sharing Platform,..
BU
01/22RYDER SYSTEM : Redefines the Smart Warehouse; Deploys Innovative Mix of Startup ..
AQ
01/22RYDER SYSTEM : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and 2019 Outlook Conference Call Sch..
AQ
01/17RYDER SYSTEM : Redefines the Smart Warehouse; Deploys Innovative Mix of Startup ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 341 M
EBIT 2018 577 M
Net income 2018 274 M
Debt 2018 6 277 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 11,85
P/E ratio 2019 9,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 3 091 M
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 71,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Art A. Garcia Chief Financial officer & Executive Vic President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
John M. Berra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.21.31%3 091
UNION PACIFIC16.28%119 043
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY8.76%59 721
CSX CORPORATION9.79%57 598
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.00%45 703
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD10.27%28 171
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.