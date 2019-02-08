Ryder System : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ryder
System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of
$0.54 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 15, 2019, to
shareholders of record on February 19, 2019. This is Ryder’s 170th
consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 42 years of
uninterrupted dividend payments.
About Ryder
Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a
component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap
400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial
truck rental, truck
leasing, used
trucks for sale, and last
mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most
Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best
Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The
company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in
third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain
solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of
military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com
or our newsroom,
