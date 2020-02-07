Ryder System : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Company Pays Dividend for 174th Consecutive Quarter

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2020.

This is Ryder’s 174th consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 43 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005439/en/