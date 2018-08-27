Ryder System : Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Women in 2018

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named among “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes magazine in their first-ever ranking.

“Ryder is proud to stand as a company committed to empowering women in the workplace,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder Chairman and CEO. “By adding women to the professional ranks, and celebrating their achievements in leadership roles, Ryder is able to tap into a breadth of knowledge and expertise that enhances every aspect of our business operations.”

To determine the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 40,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Those surveyed were anonymously asked their opinions on criteria such as working conditions, perception of diversity, and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. In addition, female respondents were asked for their opinions on issues such as parental leave, discrimination, and pay equity.

“It is a great honor to hear employees themselves acknowledging Ryder as an equitable workplace for all,” said Frank Lopez, Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. “This distinction solidifies the value we place in our people. It is our mission to provide a safe environment in which equal opportunity is the cornerstone. We will continue to cultivate a culture that ensures Ryder is a leader in our industry and one of America’s best employers.”

Ryder continues to drive initiatives that promote flexibility and opportunity for all of its employees. Through strategic partnerships, such as one with the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), Ryder actively encourages and supports the employment of women in the trucking industry. Additionally, Ryder has a focus on recruiting more women to the industry, specifically veterans. The Company’s Women Veterans Task Force, a panel consisting of women in managerial or supervisorial roles at Ryder who are military veterans, also serves as brand ambassadors and positive voices in the veteran community. Ryder also donates to the WIT Foundation as part of the Company’s giving strategy to support expertise. The donations are meant to help educate the next generation of women transportation professionals by providing student scholarships.

For the past four years, Ryder has been recognized among America’s Best Employers by Forbes. The Company has also been named for the past five years as one of Recruit Military’s Most Valuable Employers for Military, formerly presented by CivilianJobs.com. The award is given to select employers for their recruiting, training, and retention plans that best serve military service members and veterans.

For more information about the Forbes magazine “America’s Best Employers for Women” list, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/vickyvalet/2018/07/24/americas-best-employers-for-women-2018/#4808d91a6161.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

