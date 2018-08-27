Ryder System : Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Women in 2018

Ryder
System, Inc. (NYSE:R), a leader in commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, today announced that it has been named among
“America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes magazine in their
first-ever ranking.
“Ryder is proud to stand as a company committed to empowering women in
the workplace,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder Chairman and CEO. “By adding
women to the professional ranks, and celebrating their achievements in
leadership roles, Ryder is able to tap into a breadth of knowledge and
expertise that enhances every aspect of our business operations.”
To determine the list, Forbes partnered with market research company
Statista to survey 40,000 Americans working for businesses with at least
1,000 employees. Those surveyed were anonymously asked their opinions on
criteria such as working conditions, perception of diversity, and how
likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. In addition,
female respondents were asked for their opinions on issues such as
parental leave, discrimination, and pay equity.
“It is a great honor to hear employees themselves acknowledging Ryder as
an equitable workplace for all,” said Frank Lopez, Ryder Executive Vice
President & Chief Human Resources Officer. “This distinction solidifies
the value we place in our people. It is our mission to provide a safe
environment in which equal opportunity is the cornerstone. We will
continue to cultivate a culture that ensures Ryder is a leader in our
industry and one of America’s best employers.”
Ryder continues to drive initiatives that promote flexibility and
opportunity for all of its employees. Through strategic partnerships,
such as one with the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), Ryder actively
encourages and supports the employment of women in the trucking
industry. Additionally, Ryder has a focus on recruiting more women to
the industry, specifically veterans. The Company’s Women Veterans Task
Force, a panel consisting of women in managerial or supervisorial roles
at Ryder who are military veterans, also serves as brand ambassadors and
positive voices in the veteran community. Ryder also donates to the WIT
Foundation as part of the Company’s giving strategy to support
expertise. The donations are meant to help educate the next generation
of women transportation professionals by providing student scholarships.
For the past four years, Ryder has been recognized among America’s Best
Employers by Forbes. The Company has also been named for the past
five years as one of Recruit Military’s Most Valuable Employers for
Military, formerly presented by CivilianJobs.com. The award is given to
select employers for their recruiting, training, and retention plans
that best serve military service members and veterans.
For more information about the Forbes magazine “America’s Best
Employers for Women” list, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/vickyvalet/2018/07/24/americas-best-employers-for-women-2018/#4808d91a6161.
About Ryder
Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated
transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock
(NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the
S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s
World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its
industry-leading practices in third-party logistics,
environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and
world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member
of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting
national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more
information, visit www.ryder.com,
