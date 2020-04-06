Log in
Ryder System, Inc.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. 
News

Ryder System : Further Enhances Its Liquidity Position With $400M Public Bond Offering

04/06/2020

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced it has issued $400 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 2025. The transaction closed today, April 6, 2020. The company will use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

As of the close of business today, April 6, 2020, Ryder has $409 million available under its $1.4 billion global revolving credit facility which also serves as a backstop for Ryder’s commercial paper issuances, and expires in September 2023. Ryder also maintains an available cash balance of $1.2 billion as of April 6, 2020. Ryder has a total of $600 million of remaining public bond maturities in 2020 with $300 million maturing in May and $300 million maturing in September.

Lloyds Securities Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. served as billing and delivery agent.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 728 M
EBIT 2020 353 M
Net income 2020 34,3 M
Debt 2020 7 894 M
Yield 2020 9,50%
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 1 253 M
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,63  $
Last Close Price 24,00  $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott T. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Hansel Emory Tookes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-57.78%1 381
UNION PACIFIC-23.35%97 354
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-8.29%55 271
CSX CORPORATION-21.55%44 162
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-26.69%37 537
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-9.07%29 961
