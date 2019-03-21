Ryder System : Launches New Blog to Equip Businesses with Additional Tools to Ease Trucking and Logistics Challenges

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announced today that it has launched its new blog Ryder Compass. The blog, which allows companies to explore new trends and learn best practices, will better prepare businesses to meet trucking and logistics industry challenges head-on.

“Ryder Compass will be more than just our views on transportation and logistics,” says Karen Jones, Ryder Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Ryder Compass is a place where thought leaders in topics ranging from transportation, logistics, advanced vehicle technology, and IT, to marketing, human resources, and finance, to share best practices and innovation that affect all aspects of business.”

As the only fully integrated transportation and logistics provider in the industry, Ryder helps companies of all sizes overcome the challenges they are facing, and keeps them ahead of business disruption. Ryder knows, now more than ever, it’s important to stay on top of changes in our industry and that is the purpose of Ryder Compass.

On Ryder Compass, readers can subscribe to receive email alerts when new blogs are posted, monitor blog postings that are trending, and filter articles by top topics. Ryder Compass also fully integrates with the most popular social media sites so readers can easily like and share posts with colleagues and friends.

Ryder welcomes industry experts who would like to collaborate and contribute to Ryder Compass. To share content for consideration, email it to blog@ryder.com.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit the Ryder newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

