Ryder System : Launches New Blog to Equip Businesses with Additional Tools to Ease Trucking and Logistics Challenges

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, announced today that it has launched its new blog Ryder
Compass. The blog, which allows companies to explore new trends and
learn best practices, will better prepare businesses to meet trucking
and logistics industry challenges head-on.
On the Ryder Compass blog, companies can explore new trends and learn best practices to better prepare for trucking and logistics industry challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Ryder Compass will be more than just our views on transportation and
logistics,” says Karen Jones, Ryder Executive Vice President and Chief
Marketing Officer. “Ryder Compass is a place where thought leaders in
topics ranging from transportation, logistics, advanced vehicle
technology, and IT, to marketing, human resources, and finance, to share
best practices and innovation that affect all aspects of business.”
As the only fully integrated transportation and logistics provider in
the industry, Ryder helps companies of all sizes overcome the challenges
they are facing, and keeps them ahead of business disruption. Ryder
knows, now more than ever, it’s important to stay on top of changes in
our industry and that is the purpose of Ryder Compass.
On Ryder Compass, readers can subscribe to receive email alerts when new
blogs are posted, monitor blog postings that are trending, and filter
articles by top topics. Ryder Compass also fully integrates with the
most popular social media sites so readers can easily like and share
posts with colleagues and friends.
Ryder welcomes industry experts who would like to collaborate and
contribute to Ryder Compass. To share content for consideration, email
it to blog@ryder.com.
