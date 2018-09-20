Ryder System : Opens New State-of-the-Art Full-Service Maintenance Facility in Reading, Pennsylvania

Ryder
System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, today announced the grand opening of a new
state-of-the-art full-service maintenance facility located in one of the
most storied transportation hubs in the U.S., Reading, Pa. Home of the
original Reading Railroad incorporated in 1833, Reading has a long
history as a transportation hub where freight rail services are still
provided by several railway companies today. The new Ryder facility is
now open at 86 Ashley Way, Leesport, PA. The location offers customers
convenient access to the major trucking highway Route 61, connecting the
area to both I-78 and I-81.
Ryder executives and employees, along with local officials, during ribbon cutting ceremony in Reading, Pa. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Reading’s proximity to multiple major highways in the region makes it a
strategic hub for truck freight, and an ideal location for a new Ryder
branch where we can provide customers in the area with a full range of
expanded truck maintenance services, rentals, and lease solutions,” says
Dennis Cooke, Ryder President of Fleet Management Solutions. “This
innovative new facility will provide a foundation for growth in the area
and serve fleet owners and customers well into the future.”
A grand opening event was held at the facility on September 20th
and featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, tours of the facility, and Ryder
advanced fuel vehicle demonstrations.
Features of the New Reading Facility
The new facility sits on 5.26 acres of land and features a 14,000
square-foot building outfitted with enhanced capabilities to provide
maintenance to a broad range of diesel and advanced fuel vehicles for
Ryder ChoiceLease
and rental
customers. To better serve the growing number of fleets with advanced
vehicle technology in the region, Ryder engineered the facility to
provide natural gas and electric vehicle maintenance across 11 compliant
workstations. In addition, the facility offers electric vehicle charging
stations and a two-lane diesel fuel service island for Ryder customers.
The Reading facility also features a full-service rental counter for
businesses in need of a commercial vehicle, and a 4,600 square-foot two
story office core which houses a rental reception and lease sales
office, customer service area, and a drivers’ lounge.
The site also accommodates a 3,000 square-foot detached drive-thru wash
bay with a fully automated gantry wash system, a lube equipment room,
and a battery charging room with mezzanine storage.
Ryder is a $7.3 billion commercial fleet management, dedicated
transportation, and supply chain solutions company, with operations in
the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. The Company, founded in 1933,
operates behind the scenes, managing critical transportation and
logistics functions for more than 50,000 customers, many of which make
the products that consumers use every day. Ryder employs more than
36,100 people, manages a fleet of 240,600 commercial vehicles, and
operates more than 50 million square feet of warehouse space.
The service shop will be open Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to
11:00 p.m., and the rental counter will be open Monday through Friday,
from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For additional information on Ryder’s facility in Reading, Pa. call
610-926-2103. To learn more about Ryder’s maintenance solutions, visit https://ryder.com/solutions/fleet-maintenance.
About Ryder
Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated
transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock
(NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the
S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s
World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its
industry-leading practices in third-party logistics,
environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and
world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member
of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting
national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more
information, visit www.ryder.com,
