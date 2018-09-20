Ryder System : Opens New State-of-the-Art Full-Service Maintenance Facility in Reading, Pennsylvania

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art full-service maintenance facility located in one of the most storied transportation hubs in the U.S., Reading, Pa. Home of the original Reading Railroad incorporated in 1833, Reading has a long history as a transportation hub where freight rail services are still provided by several railway companies today. The new Ryder facility is now open at 86 Ashley Way, Leesport, PA. The location offers customers convenient access to the major trucking highway Route 61, connecting the area to both I-78 and I-81.

“Reading’s proximity to multiple major highways in the region makes it a strategic hub for truck freight, and an ideal location for a new Ryder branch where we can provide customers in the area with a full range of expanded truck maintenance services, rentals, and lease solutions,” says Dennis Cooke, Ryder President of Fleet Management Solutions. “This innovative new facility will provide a foundation for growth in the area and serve fleet owners and customers well into the future.”

A grand opening event was held at the facility on September 20th and featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, tours of the facility, and Ryder advanced fuel vehicle demonstrations.

Features of the New Reading Facility

The new facility sits on 5.26 acres of land and features a 14,000 square-foot building outfitted with enhanced capabilities to provide maintenance to a broad range of diesel and advanced fuel vehicles for Ryder ChoiceLease and rental customers. To better serve the growing number of fleets with advanced vehicle technology in the region, Ryder engineered the facility to provide natural gas and electric vehicle maintenance across 11 compliant workstations. In addition, the facility offers electric vehicle charging stations and a two-lane diesel fuel service island for Ryder customers.

The Reading facility also features a full-service rental counter for businesses in need of a commercial vehicle, and a 4,600 square-foot two story office core which houses a rental reception and lease sales office, customer service area, and a drivers’ lounge.

The site also accommodates a 3,000 square-foot detached drive-thru wash bay with a fully automated gantry wash system, a lube equipment room, and a battery charging room with mezzanine storage.

Ryder is a $7.3 billion commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company, with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. The Company, founded in 1933, operates behind the scenes, managing critical transportation and logistics functions for more than 50,000 customers, many of which make the products that consumers use every day. Ryder employs more than 36,100 people, manages a fleet of 240,600 commercial vehicles, and operates more than 50 million square feet of warehouse space.

The service shop will be open Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the rental counter will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For additional information on Ryder’s facility in Reading, Pa. call 610-926-2103. To learn more about Ryder’s maintenance solutions, visit https://ryder.com/solutions/fleet-maintenance.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

