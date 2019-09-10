Log in
Ryder System : Opens New State-of-the-Art Maintenance Facility Near Fort Worth; Amid Rapid Market Growth

09/10/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

-Fort Worth is Now Home to Ryder’s Largest Texas Facility-

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art maintenance facility in Saginaw, Texas – an inner suburb of Fort Worth. The new 28,000-square-foot facility, located at 1325 Triad Blvd., will employ up to 60 employees to better serve the nearly 100 Ryder customers in the area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006062/en/

The new 28,000-square-foot facility, located at 1325 Triad Blvd., will employ up to 60 employees to better serve the nearly 100 Ryder customers in the area. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 28,000-square-foot facility, located at 1325 Triad Blvd., will employ up to 60 employees to better serve the nearly 100 Ryder customers in the area. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to expand,” says John Diez, Ryder President of Fleet Management Solutions. “From population and job growth to warehouse industry investments, the region has exceeded our expectations with double-digit growth in the last few years. As Ryder looks to enhance our service for new and existing commercial lease and rental customers across Texas, our goal is to ensure we have a premier facility equipped to meet both those needs.”

Features of the New Facility

As Ryder’s largest maintenance facility in Texas based on land area, the Fort Worth location sits on 14.5 acres of land just two miles from the old location. The new facility is outfitted to provide maintenance services to a growing number of customer fleets and to better serve the region’s growing warehouse and storage industries. Ryder designed the facility with six and a half maintenance bays, 13 work stations, and a three-lane diesel fuel service island to support a broad range of diesel vehicles.

The facility includes an automated drive-through wash bay and a battery charging room. It also includes a 7,000-square-foot customer service area with a full-service rental counter, a drivers’ lounge, and a two-story office for rental reception and lease sales offices.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
