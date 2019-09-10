Ryder System : Opens New State-of-the-Art Maintenance Facility Near Fort Worth; Amid Rapid Market Growth

-Fort Worth is Now Home to Ryder’s Largest Texas Facility-

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art maintenance facility in Saginaw, Texas – an inner suburb of Fort Worth. The new 28,000-square-foot facility, located at 1325 Triad Blvd., will employ up to 60 employees to better serve the nearly 100 Ryder customers in the area.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to expand,” says John Diez, Ryder President of Fleet Management Solutions. “From population and job growth to warehouse industry investments, the region has exceeded our expectations with double-digit growth in the last few years. As Ryder looks to enhance our service for new and existing commercial lease and rental customers across Texas, our goal is to ensure we have a premier facility equipped to meet both those needs.”

Features of the New Facility

As Ryder’s largest maintenance facility in Texas based on land area, the Fort Worth location sits on 14.5 acres of land just two miles from the old location. The new facility is outfitted to provide maintenance services to a growing number of customer fleets and to better serve the region’s growing warehouse and storage industries. Ryder designed the facility with six and a half maintenance bays, 13 work stations, and a three-lane diesel fuel service island to support a broad range of diesel vehicles.

The facility includes an automated drive-through wash bay and a battery charging room. It also includes a 7,000-square-foot customer service area with a full-service rental counter, a drivers’ lounge, and a two-story office for rental reception and lease sales offices.

About Ryder

