Ryder System : Provides Additional Information Regarding Its May 1, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announced today it has changed its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting in response to the current public health guidance regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of participants. There will be no physical meeting, and shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Ryder intends to return to in-person annual meetings in future years after public health conditions have improved.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2020 can find additional details regarding participation in the Annual Meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/R2020 and in Ryder’s additional proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020. As always, shareholders may vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting or vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005878/en/