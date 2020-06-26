Ryder System : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Ryder System, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – R

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) between July 23, 2015 and February 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ryder investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryder’s financial results were inflated as a result of the Company’s practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder’s residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles by such a degree that the Company ultimately took a $357 million depreciation charge in 2019 related to Ryder’s reduction of its residual values to align them with the amounts for which they could realistically be sold; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

