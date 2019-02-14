Ryder System : Reports Record 2018 Revenue of $8.4 Billion, Up 15%; Strong Contractual Revenue Growth Drives 2019 Earnings Forecast

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, today reported it exceeded its initial full-year
outlook for 2018, driven by record revenue growth. Total revenue and
operating revenue grew across all three business segments reflecting new
business and higher volumes. Full-year GAAP EPS was $5.21 versus $14.90
in the prior year, reflecting the one-time benefit of tax reform in the
prior year. Full-year comparable EPS, which management believes is more
reflective of ongoing performance, was up 28% to $5.79. In the fourth
quarter, GAAP EPS was $2.06 versus $12.12 in the prior year, reflecting
the one-time benefit of tax reform in the prior year. Comparable EPS was
up 33% to a record $1.82.
Results for the three months ended December 31 were as follows:
|
(dollars in millions, except EPS)
|
|
Earnings Before Taxes
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
GAAP
|
|
$
|
111.3
|
|
|
78.6
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
12.12
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges and other
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of property
|
|
—
|
|
|
(24.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(14.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
Tax adjustments (incl. tax reform), net
|
|
—
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
|
|
(20.0
|
)
|
|
(572.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.38
|
)
|
|
(10.79
|
)
|
|
|
Comparable (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
121.0
|
|
|
104.3
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
$
|
96.2
|
|
|
72.6
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
33
|
%
Total and operating revenue for the three months ended December 31 were
as follows:
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
Operating Revenue (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
Change
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
2,258
|
|
|
1,931
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,794
|
|
|
1,587
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
FMS
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,167
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
DTS
|
|
$
|
363
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
$
|
233
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
SCS
|
|
$
|
670
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
$
|
490
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
19
|
%
Commenting on the company's results, Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert
Sanchez said, “In the fourth quarter, we delivered year-over-year
comparable earnings per share growth, which was in line with our
expectations. We are pleased with this quarter's comparable pre-tax
earnings improvement of 16%, which was driven by double-digit revenue
growth in all three of our business units and the benefit of cost
actions taken earlier in the year. This quarter's pre-tax earnings
growth included used vehicle sales and depreciation headwinds of $16
million (15% of prior-year comparable pre-tax earnings). During the
quarter, used vehicle prices increased modestly, while our inventory
remained within our target range. In our commercial rental business, we
saw a 19% revenue increase reflecting strong rental demand primarily
supporting our growing lease customer base.
"Looking back to the full year of 2018, we achieved record contractual
sales which allowed us to beat revenue growth targets in all three
business segments and positions us well for continued growth in 2019.
Additionally, we exceeded our initial comparable earnings forecast for
the year and realized earnings growth in all business segments. We
achieved record organic lease fleet growth of 9,600 vehicles, our
seventh consecutive year of growth, as we continue to successfully win
customers that are new to outsourcing and expand with current accounts.
We also delivered on cost reduction targets through our new zero-based
budgeting process.
“In addition, we executed a customer agreement for 1,000 commercial
electric trucks - the largest deal of its kind in the United States. We
recently announced our new e-commerce fulfillment solution enabling
manufacturers to go direct to online consumers. We also significantly
expanded our supply chain capabilities in final-mile delivery for
big-and-bulky goods and launched COOP by Ryder™, the first-of-its-kind
commercial truck sharing platform. These capabilities position Ryder
well for long-term profitable revenue growth in a changing
transportation environment."
Fourth Quarter Business Segment Operating Results
Fleet Management Solutions
In the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) business segment, total revenue
was $1.38 billion, up 11% compared with $1.24 billion in the
year-earlier period. FMS operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure excluding
fuel) was $1.17 billion, up 10% from the year-earlier period. Ryder
ChoiceLease™ (lease) revenue increased 8%, reflecting a larger average
fleet size and higher prices on replacement vehicles. The lease fleet
increased organically by 9,600 vehicles year-to-date reflecting a 7%
increase for a total of 149,300 vehicles. Commercial rental revenue grew
19% from the year-earlier period due to higher demand and pricing. Fuel
services revenue increased 16%, primarily reflecting higher fuel costs
passed through to customers.
FMS earnings before tax were $106.5 million, up 16% compared with $91.8
million in the same period of 2017, reflecting growing ChoiceLease and
commercial rental. Lease results benefited from fleet growth. Commercial
rental performance improved due to stronger demand as well as higher
pricing. Rental power fleet utilization was 81.6% for the fourth
quarter, up 40 basis points from the year-earlier period. Lease and
rental performance were partially offset by higher depreciation of $16.3
million due to vehicle residual-value changes and accelerated
depreciation. Used vehicle results were in line with the prior year. FMS
earnings before tax as a percentage of FMS total revenue and FMS
operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure) were 7.7% and 9.1%, respectively,
up 30 and 40 basis points from the prior year.
Dedicated Transportation Solutions
In the Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) business segment, total
revenue was up 28% to $363 million and DTS operating revenue (a non-GAAP
measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation) was $233
million, up 18% compared with the year-earlier period. DTS total and
operating revenue growth reflect new business and increased volumes.
DTS earnings before tax of $15.8 million increased 2% compared with
$15.5 million in 2017, due to revenue growth, partially offset by
continued higher startup costs on a customer account. DTS earnings
before tax as a percentage of DTS total revenue and operating revenue (a
non-GAAP measure) were 4.4% and 6.8%, respectively, down 110 and 100
basis points from the year-earlier period.
Supply Chain Solutions
In the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) business segment, total revenue was
up 26% to $670 million and operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure
excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation) was up 19% to $490
million compared with the year-earlier period. SCS operating revenue
growth largely reflects increased volumes, new business, and higher
pricing. Total and operating revenue growth also reflects the
acquisition of MXD Group, Inc. (MXD), now re-branded as Ryder Last Mile,
during the second quarter.
SCS earnings before tax of $32.3 million increased 18% in the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared with $27.4 million in 2017, driven by revenue
growth. SCS earnings before tax as a percentage of SCS total revenue and
operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure) were 4.8% and 6.6%, respectively,
down 30 and 10 basis points from the prior year.
Corporate Financial Information
Central Support Services
Central Support Services (CSS) are overhead costs incurred to support
all business segments and product lines. Most CSS costs are allocated to
the business segments. In the fourth quarter of 2018, unallocated CSS
costs were $15 million, unchanged from the year-earlier period.
Income Taxes
The company’s effective income tax rate from continuing operations for
the fourth quarter of 2018 was 2.4% compared to a substantial benefit in
the year earlier period, which reflected the impact of tax reform. In
the current year, the effective income tax rate was impacted by a lower
federal tax rate, a lower effective state tax rate and, an adjustment of
$14 million or $0.27 per diluted share of the prior provisional estimate
related to tax reform. During the fourth quarter, we also corrected
certain deferred income taxes, recognizing a benefit of $6 million or
$0.11 per diluted share. Excluding these items, the company’s comparable
effective income tax rate from continuing operations for the fourth
quarter of 2018 decreased to 20.5% compared to 30.4% in the year earlier
period, primarily due to a lower federal tax rate as a result of tax
reform and a lower effective state tax rate.
Additional Items Excluded from Segment and Comparable Earnings
Non-operating components of pension costs are excluded from both segment
earnings before tax and comparable earnings (a non-GAAP measure) to more
accurately reflect the operating performance of the business.
Non-operating pension costs totaled $4.3 million ($3.2 million after
tax) or $0.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared
with $6.9 million ($4.0 million after tax) or $0.07 per diluted share in
the year-earlier period.
Fourth quarter 2018 results include restructuring and other, net charges
of $5.4 million ($4.4 million after tax) or $0.08 per diluted share
partially due to fees related to the pursuit of a commercial claim.
Fourth quarter 2017 results include a gain on sale of a SCS property of
$24.1 million ($14.8 million after tax) or $0.27 per diluted share, and
restructuring charges and consulting fees of $19.7 million ($12.7
million after tax) or $0.24 per diluted share.
Fourth quarter 2018 results reflect a non-cash benefit from tax reform
and other tax adjustments of $20 million or $0.38 per diluted share.
Fourth quarter 2017 results also reflect a one-time, non-cash benefit
from tax reform of $587 million or $11.06 per diluted share to reduce
deferred tax liabilities the company no longer expects to incur under
the new law. In addition, results reflect a one-time employee bonus in
connection with the benefit of tax reform awarded to all U.S.-based
non-incentive eligible employees of the company, totaling $23 million
($14 million after tax) in the aggregate of $0.27 per diluted share.
Capital Expenditures
Year-to-date capital expenditures increased to $3.2 billion for 2018,
compared with $1.9 billion in 2017. The increase in capital expenditures
primarily reflects higher planned investments to grow and refresh the
lease and rental fleets. Proceeds of $396 million, primarily from used
vehicle sales, decreased 8% due to fewer vehicles available for sale.
Net capital expenditures (including proceeds from the sale of assets)
were $2.8 billion in 2018, up from $1.5 billion in 2017.
Cash Flow and Leverage
Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.64 billion, up from $1.55
billion in 2017. Total cash generated (a non-GAAP measure that includes
proceeds from used vehicle sales) was $2.11 billion, compared with $2.05
billion in 2017. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) was negative $944
million, compared with positive $190 million in 2017, reflecting
increased net-capital spending and to a lesser extent higher working
capital requirements.
Total debt as of December 31, 2018 was $6.6 billion, up from $5.4
billion in 2017. Debt to equity as of December 31, 2018 was 228%
compared with 191% at year-end 2017, within Ryder's long-term target
range of 200 - 250%.
2019 Earnings Forecast
Commenting on the company’s outlook, Mr. Sanchez said, "In 2019, we are
again anticipating solid earnings growth across all business segments.
Higher expected earnings are driven by robust contractual revenue growth
from record sales results in 2018 as well as the strength of our sales
pipeline. We forecast record ChoiceLease fleet growth of 11,000
vehicles, driven by a continued trend toward outsourcing, our ongoing
sales and marketing initiatives, and expansion with existing customers.
We expect solid rental revenue growth, primarily in the expanding light-
and medium-duty truck markets. In DTS and SCS, we anticipate revenue
growth and margin expansion due to improved operating performance.
"Overall used vehicle results are expected to be modestly lower than the
prior year due to slightly lower market pricing expectations on
increased volumes. We are continuing to reduce our long-term residual
value estimates on vehicles in operation and accelerating depreciation
on vehicles we expect to make available for sale through mid-2020. The
combined incremental impact from these items is expected to negatively
impact year-over-year pre-tax earnings by approximately $27 million, an
improvement from our prior expectation of $45 million.
"We anticipate a continued impact from higher maintenance costs on
certain older model year vehicles, although to a lesser extent than in
2018, as these vehicles will be largely out of our operating fleet in
the second half of the year. In addition, we expect significant cost
reduction from a new, multi-year maintenance initiative to improve shop
and parts supply efficiencies. We also forecast ongoing cost reductions
across all segments driven by our zero-based budgeting process.
"We continue to invest in strategic initiatives related to sales and
marketing, information technology, and new product development related
to disruptive trends in the industry.
"We are planning significantly higher capital expenditures this year
primarily due to increased investments to grow and refresh our lease
fleet, more than offsetting decreased rental capital spending. We expect
to deliver higher operating cash flow of $2 billion, reflecting the
returns from several years of fleet investment. Free cash flow is
forecast at negative $1.1 billion, from increased capital spending to
support fleet growth and replacement.”
Ryder will adopt a new lease accounting standard effective January 1,
2019, which has no impact on cash flow or total earnings over the life
of a lease contract. The new standard, however, changes the timing of
revenue recognition to better align with maintenance costs. The 2019
forecast for earnings per diluted share was lowered by approximately
$0.20 to reflect this standard. Following implementation of the
standard, we estimate 2018 earnings per diluted share will increase by
approximately $0.25 after restatement.
Forecast and results for full year and first quarter are as follows:
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
2019 Forecast
|
|
20181
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2019 Forecast
|
|
20181
|
|
% Change
|
|
GAAP EPS
|
|
$5.18-$5.48
|
|
$5.21
|
|
(1)-5%
|
|
|
|
$0.71-$0.78
|
|
$0.64
|
|
11-22%
|
|
Comparable EPS2
|
|
$6.00-$6.30
|
|
$5.79
|
|
4-9%
|
|
|
|
$0.96-$1.03
|
|
$0.91
|
|
5-13%
|
|
Comparable EPS -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease Accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standard3
|
|
$6.20-$6.50
|
|
$5.79
|
|
7-12%
|
|
|
|
$0.94-$1.01
|
|
$0.91
|
|
3-11%
|
12018 GAAP and comparable EPS numbers have not been restated
to reflect the new lease accounting standard. On a restated basis, after
giving effect to the implementation of the lease accounting standard, we
estimate the 2018 Full Year GAAP and comparable earnings per diluted
share will increase by approximately $0.25 to $5.46 and $6.04,
respectively.
2Comparable earnings per diluted share exclude non-operating
pension costs, implementation costs for our Enterprise Resource Planning
system, restructuring and other costs, and tax items totaling of $0.82
in 2019 and $0.25 in the first quarter of 2019.
3We are providing this measure in order to provide
shareholders with more transparency to the impact of the new lease
accounting standard during the transition period.
Total revenue for the full-year 2019 is forecast to be up 8% to
approximately $9 billion. Operating revenue for the full-year 2019 is
forecast to be up 9% to approximately $7 billion.
|
|
Supplemental Company Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Net Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in millions, except EPS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.12
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
108.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
643.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-Year Operating Results
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
$
|
8,409
|
|
|
|
7,297
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
6,693
|
|
|
|
6,040
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
275.6
|
|
|
|
792.3
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)%
|
Comparable earnings from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
306.2
|
|
|
|
241.1
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
$
|
273.3
|
|
|
|
791.8
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share (EPS) - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
5.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.90
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)%
|
Comparable (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
5.79
|
|
|
|
4.53
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
$
|
5.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.89
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Description
Ryder System, Inc. is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management,
dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s
stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average
and the S&P MidCap 400® index. The company’s financial performance is
reported in the following three, inter-related business segments:
-
Fleet
Management Solutions – Ryder’s FMS business segment
provides a broad range of services to help businesses of all sizes,
across virtually every industry, deliver for their customers. From
leasing, maintenance, and fueling, to commercial rental and used
vehicle sales, customers rely on Ryder’s expertise to help them lower
their costs, redirect capital to other parts of their business, and
focus on what they do best – so they can grow.
-
Dedicated
Transportation Solutions – Ryder’s DTS business segment combines
the best of Ryder’s leasing and maintenance capability with the safest
and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated
transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their
competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation
needs with their overall supply chain.
-
Supply
Chain Solutions – Ryder’s SCS business segment optimizes
logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be
leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in
the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare,
industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on
Ryder’s leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers
to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day.
Notations
Earnings Before Tax (EBT): Ryder’s primary measurement of
business segment financial performance, earnings before tax (EBT),
allocates Central Support Services to each business segment and excludes
restructuring and other items, as well as non-operating pension costs.
Capital Expenditures: In Ryder’s business, capital
expenditures are generally used to purchase revenue earning equipment
(trucks, tractors, and trailers) primarily to support the full service
lease product line and secondarily to support the commercial rental
product line within Ryder’s FMS business segment. The level of capital
required to support the full service lease product line varies directly
with customer contract signings for replacement vehicles and growth.
These contracts are long-term agreements that result in ongoing revenues
and cash flows to Ryder, typically over a three- to ten-year term. The
commercial rental product line utilizes capital for the purchase of
vehicles to replenish and expand the company’s fleet available for
shorter-term use by contractual or occasional customers.
For more information on Ryder System, Inc., visit http://investors.ryder.com/.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements and information included in this news release are
“forward-looking statements” under the Federal Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our expectations regarding
market trends and economic conditions, manufacturer production and
delivery schedules, our financial condition, fleet growth, performance
in our product lines and segments, the strength of our sales pipeline,
demand, utilization and pricing trends in commercial rental, volumes and
pricing trends in used vehicle sales, used vehicle inventory levels,
residual values, return on capital spread, operating cash flow, free
cash flow, capital expenditures, our ability to make investments in
sales, marketing, IT and new product initiatives, benefits of our sales
and marketing initiatives, maintenance costs on certain older model year
vehicles, and the impact and adequacy of steps we have taken to address
our cost structure, including our maintenance initiatives and zero-based
budgeting process. Our forward-looking statements also include our
expectations regarding the impact from the new lease accounting standard
on our earnings, financial position, cash flow, leverage and the demand
for our products and services. The expected impact on these items may
differ due to changes in the distribution of lease fleet by age, the
number of early terminations, vehicle type and lease terms, and the
percentage of leases fulfilled with new versus used vehicles. All
of these statements are based on our preliminary estimates and are
subject to our continuing evaluation of our leases under the new lease
accounting standard as well as necessary changes to accounting and
business processes in order to implement the recognition and disclosure
requirements of the new standard.
All of our forward-looking statements should be evaluated with
consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our
business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially
from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that
could cause such differences include, among others, our ability to adapt
to changing market conditions, lower than expected contractual sales,
decreases in commercial rental demand or poor acceptance of rental
pricing, availability of rental vehicles to meet demand and availability
of labor to maintain our fleet at normalized levels, worsening of market
demand for used vehicles impacting current pricing and our anticipated
proportion of retail versus wholesale sales, lack of customer demand for
our services, higher than expected maintenance costs due to, among other
things, lower than expected benefits from maintenance initiatives and a
newer fleet, setbacks or uncertainty in the economic market,
implementation or enforcement of regulations, decreases in freight
demand or volumes, poor operational execution particularly with new
accounts and product launches, our ability to obtain adequate profit
margins for our services, our inability to maintain current pricing
levels due to soft economic conditions, business interruptions or
expenditures due to severe weather or natural occurrences, competition
from other service providers and new entrants, customer retention
levels, loss of key customers, driver and technician shortages resulting
in higher procurement costs and turnover rates, unexpected bad debt
reserves or write-offs, changes in customers' business environments that
will limit their ability to commit to long-term vehicle leases, a
decrease in credit ratings, increased debt costs, adequacy of accounting
estimates, reserves and accruals particularly with respect to pension,
taxes, depreciation, insurance and revenue, impact of changes in
accounting policies, the sudden or unusual changes in fuel prices,
unanticipated currency exchange rate fluctuations, our ability to manage
our cost structure, and the risks described in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The risks included here are not
exhaustive. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact
of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation
to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This news release
includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules,
including:
Comparable Earnings Measures, including comparable earnings
from continuing operations, comparable earnings per share from
continuing operations (as well as forecasts), comparable earnings per
share excluding the impact from lease accounting change (as well as
forecasts), comparable earnings before income tax, and comparable
effective income tax rate. Additionally, our adjusted return on average
capital (ROC) and adjusted return on capital spread (ROC spread)
measures are calculated based on comparable earnings items.
Operating Revenue Measures, including operating revenue and
operating revenue growth excluding foreign exchange for Ryder and its
business segments, and segment EBT as a percentage of operating revenue.
Cash Flow Measures, including total cash generated and free
cash flow.
Refer to Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations at the
end of the tables following this press release for reconciliations of
the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to the nearest
GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial
measures as required by Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K
can be found in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K
filed as of the date of this release with the SEC, which are available
at http://investors.ryder.com.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Ryder’s earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for Thursday,
February 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Eastern Time. Speakers
will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art Garcia.
-
To join the conference call live:
Begin 10 minutes prior to the conference by dialing the audio phone
number 1-888-352-6803 (outside U.S. dial 1-323-701-0225)
using the Passcode: Ryder and Conference Leader: Bob Brunn.
Then, access the presentation via the Net Conference website at https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1227000&tp_key=f7d85cef84
-
To access audio replays of the conference and
view a presentation of Ryder’s earnings results: Dial 1-888-203-1112
(outside U.S. dial 1-719-457-0820), then use the replay Passcode:
1420126 and view the presentation by visiting the Investors
area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com.
A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours
after the end of the call at http://investors.ryder.com.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
|
Periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and rental revenues
|
|
$
|
930.7
|
|
|
849.9
|
|
|
$
|
3,508.1
|
|
|
3,237.7
|
|
Services revenue
|
|
1,174.3
|
|
|
943.7
|
|
|
4,280.8
|
|
|
3,538.9
|
|
Fuel services revenue
|
|
153.4
|
|
|
137.5
|
|
|
620.2
|
|
|
520.5
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,258.3
|
|
|
1,931.1
|
|
|
8,409.2
|
|
|
7,297.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of lease and rental
|
|
661.3
|
|
|
609.3
|
|
|
2,566.3
|
|
|
2,355.0
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
1,016.7
|
|
|
784.5
|
|
|
3,655.8
|
|
|
2,970.8
|
|
Cost of fuel services
|
|
149.7
|
|
|
135.4
|
|
|
605.6
|
|
|
507.4
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
30.6
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
|
125.3
|
|
|
115.5
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
217.5
|
|
|
256.4
|
|
|
854.8
|
|
|
871.2
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
Used vehicle sales, net
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
|
178.6
|
|
|
140.3
|
|
Miscellaneous income, net
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
(29.2
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(44.2
|
)
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
2,147.0
|
|
|
1,852.6
|
|
|
8,035.4
|
|
|
6,982.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
78.6
|
|
|
373.9
|
|
|
314.5
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
(564.7
|
)
|
|
98.3
|
|
|
(477.7
|
)
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
108.6
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
|
275.6
|
|
|
792.3
|
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
108.8
|
|
|
643.8
|
|
|
$
|
273.3
|
|
|
791.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
12.12
|
|
|
$
|
5.21
|
|
|
14.90
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
12.13
|
|
|
$
|
5.17
|
|
|
14.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share information - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
|
$
|
275.6
|
|
|
792.3
|
|
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested
stock
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
Earnings from continuing operations available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
108.3
|
|
|
641.0
|
|
|
$
|
274.6
|
|
|
789.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
52.8
|
|
|
53.1
|
|
|
52.7
|
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
12.12
|
|
|
$
|
5.21
|
|
|
14.90
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Tax reform-related and other tax adjustments, net
|
|
(0.38
|
)
|
|
(10.79
|
)
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
(10.78
|
)
|
Gain on sale of property
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
—
|
|
Uncertain tax position adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Pension-related adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Operating tax adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Tax law changes
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
0.03
|
|
Comparable EPS from continuing operations *
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
5.79
|
|
|
4.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated impact of new lease accounting standard
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
Comparable EPS from continuing operations - excluding new lease
accounting standard*
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.04
|
|
|
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of GAAP EPS from
continuing operations to comparable EPS from continuing operations and
comparable EPS from continuing operations - excluding new lease
accounting standard is set forth in this table.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
68.1
|
|
|
78.3
|
Other current assets
|
1,500.3
|
|
|
1,244.5
|
Revenue earning equipment, net
|
9,498.0
|
|
|
8,355.3
|
Operating property and equipment, net
|
843.8
|
|
|
776.7
|
Other assets
|
1,140.9
|
|
|
1,009.1
|
|
$
|
13,051.1
|
|
|
11,464.0
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
$
|
1,362.4
|
|
|
1,188.9
|
Total debt
|
6,623.6
|
|
|
5,409.7
|
Other non-current liabilities (including deferred income taxes)
|
2,154.8
|
|
|
2,023.8
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,910.3
|
|
|
2,841.7
|
|
$
|
13,051.1
|
|
|
11,464.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED KEY RATIOS AND METRICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt to equity
|
|
|
|
228
|
%
|
|
|
191
|
%
|
Effective interest rate (average cost of debt)
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
1,635.1
|
|
|
|
1,548.0
|
|
Free cash flow *
|
|
|
|
(944.0
|
)
|
|
|
189.7
|
|
Capital expenditures paid
|
|
|
|
3,050.4
|
|
|
|
1,860.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)
|
|
|
$
|
3,165.3
|
|
|
|
1,941.2
|
|
Less: Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment)
|
|
|
|
(396.3
|
)
|
|
|
(429.0
|
)
|
Net capital expenditures
|
|
|
$
|
2,769.0
|
|
|
|
1,512.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average shareholders' equity ***
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
|
35.9
|
%
|
Return on average assets ***
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
Adjusted return on capital *
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Weighted average cost of capital
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Return on capital spread **
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP
elements of this calculation reconciled to the corresponding GAAP
measures included in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section
at the end of this release.
** Non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted return on capital spread is
calculated as the difference of the adjusted return on capital and the
weighted average cost of capital.
*** 2017 calculations include the benefit from Tax Reform recorded in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
|
Periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
B(W)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
B(W)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Management Solutions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ChoiceLease
|
|
$
|
748.9
|
|
|
696.1
|
|
|
8%
|
|
$
|
2,856.8
|
|
|
2,688.7
|
|
|
6%
|
SelectCare
|
|
129.8
|
|
|
116.1
|
|
|
12%
|
|
502.8
|
|
|
464.1
|
|
|
8%
|
Commercial rental
|
|
265.7
|
|
|
224.2
|
|
|
19%
|
|
960.6
|
|
|
813.5
|
|
|
18%
|
Other
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
7%
|
|
87.3
|
|
|
77.5
|
|
|
13%
|
Fuel services revenue
|
|
214.1
|
|
|
184.8
|
|
|
16%
|
|
847.7
|
|
|
689.8
|
|
|
23%
|
Total Fleet Management Solutions
|
|
1,380.6
|
|
|
1,241.7
|
|
|
11%
|
|
5,255.2
|
|
|
4,733.6
|
|
|
11%
|
Dedicated Transportation Solutions
|
|
363.1
|
|
|
284.4
|
|
|
28%
|
|
1,333.3
|
|
|
1,095.6
|
|
|
22%
|
Supply Chain Solutions
|
|
670.4
|
|
|
531.5
|
|
|
26%
|
|
2,398.1
|
|
|
1,937.4
|
|
|
24%
|
Eliminations
|
|
(155.8
|
)
|
|
(126.5
|
)
|
|
(23)%
|
|
(577.5
|
)
|
|
(469.5
|
)
|
|
(23)%
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
2,258.3
|
|
|
1,931.1
|
|
|
17%
|
|
$
|
8,409.2
|
|
|
7,297.1
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenue: *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Management Solutions
|
|
$
|
1,166.6
|
|
|
1,057.0
|
|
|
10%
|
|
$
|
4,407.6
|
|
|
4,043.8
|
|
|
9%
|
Dedicated Transportation Solutions
|
|
233.1
|
|
|
198.2
|
|
|
18%
|
|
870.5
|
|
|
789.3
|
|
|
10%
|
Supply Chain Solutions
|
|
489.6
|
|
|
410.6
|
|
|
19%
|
|
1,765.3
|
|
|
1,507.5
|
|
|
17%
|
Eliminations
|
|
(95.1
|
)
|
|
(79.3
|
)
|
|
(20)%
|
|
(350.1
|
)
|
|
(300.2
|
)
|
|
(17)%
|
Operating revenue
|
|
$
|
1,794.2
|
|
|
1,586.6
|
|
|
13%
|
|
$
|
6,693.4
|
|
|
6,040.4
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business segment earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Management Solutions
|
|
$
|
106.5
|
|
|
91.8
|
|
|
16%
|
|
$
|
324.3
|
|
|
313.0
|
|
|
4%
|
Dedicated Transportation Solutions
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
2%
|
|
61.2
|
|
|
55.3
|
|
|
11%
|
Supply Chain Solutions
|
|
32.3
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
18%
|
|
133.6
|
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
29%
|
Eliminations
|
|
(19.0
|
)
|
|
(15.2
|
)
|
|
(24)%
|
|
(63.6
|
)
|
|
(53.3
|
)
|
|
(19)%
|
|
|
135.6
|
|
|
119.5
|
|
|
14%
|
|
455.6
|
|
|
418.6
|
|
|
9%
|
Unallocated Central Support Services
|
|
(14.6
|
)
|
|
(15.1
|
)
|
|
4%
|
|
(49.0
|
)
|
|
(48.1
|
)
|
|
(2)%
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
(7.5
|
)
|
|
(27.7
|
)
|
|
NM
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(18.9
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
|
(28.2
|
)
|
|
NM
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
78.6
|
|
|
42%
|
|
373.9
|
|
|
314.5
|
|
|
19%
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
(564.7
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
98.3
|
|
|
(477.7
|
)
|
|
NM
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
|
(83)%
|
|
$
|
275.6
|
|
|
792.3
|
|
|
(65)%
* Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP total revenue
to operating revenue in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
section at the end of this release.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
|
Periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
B(W)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
B(W)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Management Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMS total revenue
|
$
|
1,380.6
|
|
1,241.7
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,255.2
|
|
4,733.6
|
|
11%
|
Fuel services revenue(a)
|
(214.1)
|
|
(184.8)
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
(847.7)
|
|
(689.8)
|
|
23%
|
FMS operating revenue *
|
$
|
1,166.6
|
|
1,057.0
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,407.6
|
|
4,043.8
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment earnings before income taxes
|
$
|
106.5
|
|
91.8
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
$
|
324.3
|
|
313.0
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS total revenue
|
7.7%
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS operating revenue *
|
9.1%
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
7.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dedicated Transportation Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DTS total revenue
|
$
|
363.1
|
|
284.4
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,333.3
|
|
1,095.6
|
|
22%
|
Subcontracted transportation
|
(91.1)
|
|
(55.2)
|
|
65
|
%
|
|
(316.0)
|
|
(191.7)
|
|
65%
|
Fuel
|
(38.9)
|
|
(30.9)
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
(146.8)
|
|
(114.6)
|
|
28%
|
DTS operating revenue *
|
$
|
233.1
|
|
198.2
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
$
|
870.5
|
|
789.3
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment earnings before income taxes
|
$
|
15.8
|
|
15.5
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
$
|
61.2
|
|
55.3
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS total revenue
|
4.4%
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS operating revenue *
|
6.8%
|
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply Chain Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCS total revenue
|
$
|
670.4
|
|
531.5
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,398.1
|
|
1,937.4
|
|
24%
|
Subcontracted transportation
|
(149.4)
|
|
(99.0)
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
(521.0)
|
|
(354.6)
|
|
47%
|
Fuel
|
(31.3)
|
|
(21.9)
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
(111.8)
|
|
(75.2)
|
|
49%
|
SCS operating revenue *
|
$
|
489.6
|
|
410.6
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,765.3
|
|
1,507.5
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment earnings before income taxes
|
$
|
32.3
|
|
27.4
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
$
|
133.6
|
|
103.6
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS total revenue
|
4.8%
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS operating revenue *
|
6.6%
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
* Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of (1) GAAP total revenue
to operating revenue for each business segment (FMS, DTS and SCS) and
(2) segment earnings before taxes (EBT) as % of segment total revenue to
segment EBT as % of segment operating revenue for each business segment
is set forth in this table.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
(a) Includes intercompany fuel sales from FMS to DTS and SCS.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
|
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Three
Months
|
|
Twelve
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ChoiceLease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fleet count
|
|
147,000
|
|
138,000
|
|
143,100
|
|
137,600
|
|
7%
|
|
4%
|
End of period fleet count
|
|
149,300
|
|
139,100
|
|
149,300
|
|
139,100
|
|
7%
|
|
7%
|
Miles/unit per day change - % (a)
|
|
(0.3)%
|
|
(0.7)%
|
|
(0.2)%
|
|
(0.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial rental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fleet count
|
|
42,600
|
|
37,700
|
|
41,000
|
|
37,500
|
|
13%
|
|
9%
|
End of period fleet count
|
|
42,600
|
|
37,800
|
|
42,600
|
|
37,800
|
|
13%
|
|
13%
|
Rental utilization - power units
|
|
81.6%
|
|
81.2%
|
|
79.2%
|
|
75.6%
|
|
40 bps
|
|
360 bps
|
Rental rate change - % (b)
|
|
3.5%
|
|
1.9%
|
|
3.3%
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer vehicles under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SelectCare contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fleet count
|
|
56,100
|
|
54,300
|
|
55,600
|
|
52,100
|
|
3%
|
|
7%
|
End of period fleet count
|
|
56,300
|
|
54,400
|
|
56,300
|
|
54,400
|
|
3%
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer vehicles under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on-demand maintenance (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet serviced during the period
|
|
8,600
|
|
8,100
|
|
23,200
|
|
24,500
|
|
6%
|
|
(5)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fleet count (d)
|
|
9,300
|
|
8,300
|
|
8,900
|
|
8,200
|
|
12%
|
|
9%
|
End of period fleet count(d)
|
|
9,500
|
|
8,300
|
|
9,500
|
|
8,300
|
|
14%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fleet count (d)
|
|
9,300
|
|
8,100
|
|
8,800
|
|
7,900
|
|
15%
|
|
11%
|
End of period fleet count(d)
|
|
9,500
|
|
8,300
|
|
9,500
|
|
8,300
|
|
14%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Used vehicle sales (UVS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average UVS inventory
|
|
6,600
|
|
6,100
|
|
6,100
|
|
6,700
|
|
8%
|
|
(9)%
|
End of period fleet count
|
|
6,900
|
|
6,000
|
|
6,900
|
|
6,000
|
|
15%
|
|
15%
|
Used vehicles sold
|
|
4,500
|
|
4,000
|
|
17,500
|
|
17,600
|
|
13%
|
|
(1)%
|
UVS pricing change - % (e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tractors
|
|
18%
|
|
2%
|
|
12%
|
|
(12)%
|
|
|
|
|
Trucks
|
|
8%
|
|
2%
|
|
9%
|
|
(12)%
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
(a)
|
|
Represents the percentage change compared to prior year period in
miles driven per vehicle per workday on US lease power units.
|
(b)
|
|
Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in
average global rental rate per day on power units using constant
currency.
|
(c)
|
|
Comprised of the number of vehicles serviced under on-demand
maintenance agreements. Vehicles included in the end of period count
may have been serviced more than one time during the respective
period.
|
(d)
|
|
These vehicle counts are also included within the average fleet
counts for ChoiceLease, commercial rental and SelectCare.
|
(e)
|
|
Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in
average sales proceeds on used vehicle sales using constant currency.
|
|
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
This press release and accompanying tables include “non-GAAP financial
measures” as defined by SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, we provide
a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most
comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be
considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to,
other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Specifically, the following non-GAAP financial measures are included in
this presentation:
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|
|
Comparable GAAP Measure
|
|
Reconciliation in Section Entitled
|
Operating Revenue Measures:
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
FMS Operating Revenue
|
|
FMS Total Revenue
|
|
Business Segment Information - Unaudited
|
DTS Operating Revenue
|
|
DTS Total Revenue
|
|
SCS Operating Revenue
|
|
SCS Total Revenue
|
|
FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue
|
|
FMS EBT as a % of FMS Total Revenue
|
|
Business Segment Information - Unaudited
|
DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue
|
|
DTS EBT as a % of DTS Total Revenue
|
|
SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue
|
|
SCS EBT as a % of SCS Total Revenue
|
|
Comparable Earnings Measures:
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable Earnings Before Income Tax and Comparable Tax Rate
|
|
Earnings Before Income Tax and Effective Tax Rate from Continuing
Operations
|
|
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
Comparable Earnings
|
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
Comparable EPS and Comparable EPS - Excluding New Lease Accounting
Standard
Comparable EPS Forecast and Comparable EPS Forecast - Excluding
New Lease Accounting Standard
|
|
EPS from Continuing Operations
EPS Forecast from Continuing Operations
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Unaudited
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (Forecast)
|
Adjusted Return on Average Capital (ROC) and Adjusted ROC Spread
|
|
Not Applicable. However, non-GAAP elements of the calculation have
been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical
reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average
total debt and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average
total capital is provided.
|
|
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortization
|
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
Cash Flow Measures:
|
|
|
|
|
Total Cash Generated and Free Cash Flow
|
|
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
|
|
|
|
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING REVENUE RECONCILIATION
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
2,258.3
|
|
|
1,931.1
|
|
|
$
|
8,409.2
|
|
|
7,297.1
|
|
Fuel
|
|
(223.6
|
)
|
|
(190.3
|
)
|
|
(878.8
|
)
|
|
(710.3
|
)
|
Subcontracted transportation
|
|
(240.6
|
)
|
|
(154.2
|
)
|
|
(837.0
|
)
|
|
(546.4
|
)
|
Operating revenue *
|
|
$
|
1,794.2
|
|
|
1,586.6
|
|
|
$
|
6,693.4
|
|
|
6,040.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CASH GENERATED/FREE CASH FLOW
RECONCILIATION
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
1,635.1
|
|
|
1,548.0
|
|
Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (a)
|
|
396.3
|
|
|
429.0
|
|
Collections on direct finance leases and other items (a)
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
73.2
|
|
Total cash generated *
|
|
2,106.4
|
|
|
2,050.2
|
|
Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (a)
|
|
(3,050.4
|
)
|
|
(1,860.4
|
)
|
Free cash flow **
|
|
$
|
(944.0
|
)
|
|
189.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memo:
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
1,093.4
|
|
|
(155.1
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(2,746.5
|
)
|
|
(1,365.5
|
)
Notes:
|
(a)
|
Included in cash flows from investing activities.
*Non-GAAP financial measure.
** Non-GAAP financial measure. We refer to the net amount of cash
generated from operating activities and investing activities (excluding
changes in restricted cash and acquisitions) from continuing operations
as “free cash flow”. We calculate free cash flow as the sum of net cash
provided by operating activities and net cash provided by the sale of
revenue earning equipment and operating property and equipment,
collections on direct finance leases and other cash inflows from
investing activities, less purchases of property and revenue earning
equipment.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED RETURN ON CAPITAL RECONCILIATION
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (12-month rolling period)
|
|
$
|
273.3
|
|
791.8
|
+ Restructuring and other items
|
|
25.1
|
|
28.2
|
+ Income taxes
|
|
98.4
|
|
(477.3)
|
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
|
|
396.8
|
|
342.8
|
+ Adjusted interest expense (a)
|
|
178.8
|
|
140.6
|
- Adjusted income taxes (b)
|
|
(141.8)
|
|
(167.6)
|
= Adjusted net earnings for ROC (numerator) [A]
|
|
$
|
433.8
|
|
315.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total debt
|
|
$
|
5,978.7
|
|
5,360.3
|
Average off-balance sheet debt
|
|
3.6
|
|
1.8
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
2,873.7
|
|
2,206.9
|
Adjustment to equity (c)
|
|
(42.6)
|
|
(68.3)
|
Adjusted average total capital (denominator) [B]
|
|
$
|
8,813.4
|
|
7,500.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted ROC * [A]/[B]
|
|
4.9%
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average cost of capital
|
|
4.8%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted return on capital spread
|
|
0.1%
|
|
(0.2)%
Notes:
|
(a)
|
Represents reported interest expense plus imputed interest on
off-balance sheet obligations.
|
(b)
|
Represents provision for income taxes plus income taxes on
restructuring and other items and adjusted interest expense.
|
(c)
|
Represents the impact to equity of items to arrive at comparable
earnings.
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have
been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical
reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average
total debt and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average total
capital is set forth in this table.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST,
TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
+ Provision for income taxes
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
(564.7
|
)
|
Earnings before income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
78.6
|
|
+ Non-operating pension costs
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
+ Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
+ Tax reform-related and other tax adjustments, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
+ Gain on sale of property
|
|
—
|
|
|
(24.1
|
)
|
Comparable earnings before income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
121.0
|
|
|
104.3
|
|
+ Interest expense
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
+ Depreciation
|
|
366.5
|
|
|
322.4
|
|
+ Losses from used vehicle fair value adjustments
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
+ Amortization
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Comparable EBITDA
|
|
$
|
555.2
|
|
|
475.6
|
|
COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST,
TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2019 Forecast
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
290.0
|
|
|
$
|
275.6
|
|
|
792.3
|
|
+ Provision for income taxes
|
|
105.0
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
|
(477.7
|
)
|
Earnings before income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
395.0
|
|
|
373.9
|
|
|
314.5
|
|
+ Non-operating pension costs
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
+ ERP implementation
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
+ Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
+ Goodwill impairment
|
|
—
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
+ Pension-related adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
+ Operating tax adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
+ Tax reform-related and other tax adjustments, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
+ Gain on sale of property
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(24.1
|
)
|
Comparable earnings before income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
446.0
|
|
|
406.5
|
|
|
370.5
|
|
+ Interest expense
|
|
260.0
|
|
|
178.6
|
|
|
140.3
|
|
+ Depreciation
|
|
1,600.0
|
|
|
1,395.0
|
|
|
1,255.2
|
|
+ Losses from used vehicle fair value adjustments
|
|
67.0
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
58.1
|
|
+ Amortization
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
Comparable EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,380.0
|
|
|
$
|
2,041.4
|
|
|
1,829.9
|
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
COMPARABLE EARNINGS/EARNINGS BEFORE
INCOME TAX/TAX RATE RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of
Earnings Line Item
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Twelve
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
111.3
|
|
373.9
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
4.3
|
|
7.5
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
5.4
|
|
9.6
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
—
|
|
15.5
|
Comparable earnings from continuing operations before income taxes*
|
|
|
|
121.0
|
|
406.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(2.7)
|
|
(98.3)
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments**
|
|
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
(12.1)
|
Tax reform-related and other tax adjustments, net
|
|
|
|
(20.0)
|
|
10.0
|
Comparable provision for income taxes**
|
|
|
|
(24.8)
|
|
(100.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
108.6
|
|
275.6
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
3.2
|
|
4.7
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
Restructuring and other
charges, net
|
|
—
|
|
15.5
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
Restructuring and other
charges, net
|
|
4.4
|
|
7.7
|
Tax reform-related and other tax adjustments, net
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(20.0)
|
|
10.0
|
Tax law changes and tax adjustment
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
—
|
|
(7.4)
|
Comparable earnings from continuing operations*
|
|
|
|
$
|
96.2
|
|
306.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax rate on continuing operations
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
26.3%
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments**
|
|
|
|
18.1%
|
|
(1.6)%
|
Comparable tax rate on continuing operations**
|
|
|
|
20.5%
|
|
24.7%
* Non-GAAP financial measure.
** The comparable provision for income taxes is computed using the same
methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects
of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory tax rates
of the jurisdictions to which the non-GAAP adjustments relate.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of
Earnings Line Item
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Twelve
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
78.6
|
|
314.5
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
6.9
|
|
27.7
|
Tax reform-related adjustments
|
|
SG&A
|
|
23.3
|
|
23.3
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
Restructuring and other
charges, net
|
|
19.7
|
|
21.4
|
Pension-related adjustments
|
|
SG&A
|
|
—
|
|
5.5
|
Operating tax adjustment
|
|
SG&A
|
|
—
|
|
2.2
|
Gain on sale of property
|
|
Miscellaneous income
|
|
(24.1)
|
|
(24.1)
|
Comparable earnings from continuing operations before income taxes*
|
|
|
|
104.3
|
|
370.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
|
564.7
|
|
477.7
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments**
|
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(11.2)
|
Tax reform-related adjustments, net
|
|
|
|
(595.9)
|
|
(595.9)
|
Comparable provision for income taxes**
|
|
|
|
(31.7)
|
|
(129.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
643.3
|
|
792.3
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
4.0
|
|
16.0
|
Tax reform-related adjustments, net
|
|
SG&A
|
|
(572.6)
|
|
(572.6)
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
Restructuring and other
charges, net
|
|
12.7
|
|
13.4
|
Pension-related adjustments
|
|
SG&A
|
|
—
|
|
3.3
|
Operating tax adjustment
|
|
SG&A
|
|
—
|
|
1.7
|
Tax law changes
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
—
|
|
1.8
|
Gain on sale of property
|
|
Miscellaneous income
|
|
(14.8)
|
|
(14.8)
|
Comparable earnings from continuing operations*
|
|
|
|
$
|
72.6
|
|
241.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax rate on continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(718.7)%
|
|
(151.9)%
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments**
|
|
|
|
749.1%
|
|
186.8%
|
Comparable tax rate on continuing operations**
|
|
|
|
30.4%
|
|
34.9%
* Non-GAAP financial measure.
** The comparable provision for income taxes is computed using the same
methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects
of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory tax rates
of the jurisdictions to which the non-GAAP adjustments relate.
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST
RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable earnings per share from continuing operations forecast:*
|
|
First Quarter
2019
|
|
Full Year
2019
|
EPS from continuing operations
|
|
$0.71 to $0.78
|
|
$5.18 to $5.48
|
Non-operating pension costs
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.36
|
Expiring state net operating losses
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.10
|
ERP implementation
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.26
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.10
|
Comparable EPS from continuing operations forecast*
|
|
$0.96 to $1.03
|
|
$6.00 to $6.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease accounting standard
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.20
|
Comparable EPS - excluding new lease accounting standard*
|
|
$0.94 to $1.01
|
|
$6.20 to $6.50
Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.
|
TOTAL CASH GENERATED/FREE CASH FLOW
FORECAST RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Forecast
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (1)
|
450
|
|
Collections of direct finance leases and other (1)
|
85
|
|
Total cash generated*
|
2,580
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures (1)
|
(3,700
|
)
|
Free cash flow **
|
$
|
(1,120
|
)
|
|
|
|
Memo:
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
1,100
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(3,165
|
)
(1)Included in cash flows from investing activities.
* Non-GAAP financial measure.
** Non-GAAP financial measure. We refer to the net amount of cash
generated from operating activities and investing activities (excluding
changes in restricted cash and acquisitions) from continuing operations
as “free cash flow”. We calculate free cash flow as the sum of net cash
provided by operating activities and net cash provided by the sale of
revenue earning equipment and operating property and equipment,
collections on direct finance leases and other cash inflows from
investing activities, less purchases of property and revenue earning
equipment.
