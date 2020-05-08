Ryder System : Selects Goodyear as Its Preferred Tire Supplier Beginning in 2021

AKRON, Ohio, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) today announced that Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) will become the preferred supplier of tires, retreads and tire management solutions to its vast network of fleet customers across the United States and Canada beginning January 1, 2021.

This new partnership between Ryder, a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation and supply chain solutions, and Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire makers, brings two transportation companies together to build on their shared goal of providing fleets with the products, technology and service needed to optimize time on the road.

"Tires are one of the most critical and costly maintenance investments for us, and the decision to change supplier brands was not taken lightly," said Tom Havens, senior vice president and global chief of operations of Ryder's Fleet Management Solutions business. "We have chosen to partner with Goodyear for its reliable products, vast service network, commitment to innovation, technological advancements in new tire products and the many shared values that exist between our two companies."

With Ryder's nearly 800 service and maintenance locations across the U.S. and Canada, complemented by Goodyear's Commercial Tire & Service network of 2,300 locations, this new business agreement will position both companies to better serve Ryder's customers.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Ryder and its fleet customers," said Dave Beasley, vice president of Commercial for Goodyear North America. "One of the most exciting benefits of this new partnership is the ability for our two organizations to work together to advance the development of new tires, tire management technologies and solutions to help reduce Ryder's customers' downtime through improved cost-per-mile performance."

To ensure a smooth transition, Ryder and Goodyear are working together to fully implement the new relationship in January 2021.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company's stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among "The World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune, as well as one of "America's Best Employers" and "America's Best Employers for Women" by Forbes, and most recently as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

