Ryder System : Smart Warehouse Showcase Sites Recognized Among Top 100 Best Supply Chain Projects Globally by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Ryder as a recipient of its SDCE 100 award for 2019.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of the best supply chain projects from around the world that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions.

The award recognizes Ryder for the successful transformation of smart warehouses in the Miami, Dallas, and Chicago markets. The warehouses, initially announced on January 17, were established for three leading global consumer brands and deliver advanced automation, flexible and instantly scalable operations, real-time visibility, and a customer-centric experience through innovative startup technologies and smart capabilities.

“Ryder is constantly investing in state-of-the-art innovation that allows us to better serve new and existing customers. These warehouses, which utilize advanced technology such as drones, sensors and automatic identification tools, and wearable technology, like smart glasses and ring scanners, are just one example of these investments,” said Gary Allen, Vice President Supply Chain Excellence at Ryder Supply Chain Solutions. “We are honored and excited our efforts have been recognized by SDCE.”

The SDCE 2019 100 projects are intended to serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement within their own operations. These projects demonstrate how supply chain solution and service providers help customers and clients achieve operational excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” said John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain.”

About Ryder

