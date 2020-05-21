Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ryder System, Inc.    R

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryder System : Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence to Address Supply Chain Risk Management at Virtual Roundtable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence Gary Allen will join a group of experts to discuss supply chain risk management in a post COVID-19 world during a virtual roundtable presented by eft Supply Chain and Business Intelligence and Reuters Events™. As a panelist, Allen will address the need for resilience in supply chain network design and opportunities to improve visibility and transparency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005691/en/

Gary Allen, Ryder Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence (Photo: Business Wire)

Gary Allen, Ryder Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence (Photo: Business Wire)

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence Gary Allen

 

 

What:

COVID 19: Supply Chain Risk Management” Virtual Roundtable by eft Supply Chain and Business Intelligence and Reuters Events™

 

 

When:

Friday, May 22, 2020

 

 

Time:

10:00 a.m. EDT

 

 

Register:

https://bit.ly/3e4iVEj

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder is a leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Events = ryder-events

USA = ryder-usa


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
03:02pRYDER SYSTEM : Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence to Address Supply Chain..
BU
02:16pSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02:13pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ryder System, Inc. ..
BU
02:01pRYDER SYSTEM : President of Global Supply Chain Solutions to Address Autotech Ve..
BU
01:03pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
05/20SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
05/20RYDER LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
BU
05/20RYDER SYSTEM : Expands E-Commerce Fulfillment Network with Food-Grade Capabiliti..
BU
05/15RYDER SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14RYDER SYSTEM : CFO to Address Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Ind..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 322 M
EBIT 2020 210 M
Net income 2020 -172 M
Debt 2020 6 266 M
Yield 2020 7,09%
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 1 698 M
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 37,86 $
Last Close Price 31,60 $
Spread / Highest target 96,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott T. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Hansel Emory Tookes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-41.82%1 698
UNION PACIFIC-11.91%112 663
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.09%57 971
CSX CORPORATION-8.84%52 327
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-10.54%44 488
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.55%31 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group