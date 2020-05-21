Ryder System : Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence to Address Supply Chain Risk Management at Virtual Roundtable

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence Gary Allen will join a group of experts to discuss supply chain risk management in a post COVID-19 world during a virtual roundtable presented by eft Supply Chain and Business Intelligence and Reuters Events™. As a panelist, Allen will address the need for resilience in supply chain network design and opportunities to improve visibility and transparency.

Gary Allen, Ryder Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence (Photo: Business Wire)

Who: Ryder System, Inc. Vice President of Supply Chain Excellence Gary Allen What: “COVID 19: Supply Chain Risk Management” Virtual Roundtable by eft Supply Chain and Business Intelligence and Reuters Events™ When: Friday, May 22, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Register: https://bit.ly/3e4iVEj

