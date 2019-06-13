Rykadan Capital : Announcements and Notices - (1) Very Substantial Disposal New Framework Agreement in Relation to Sale of the Property by Way of the New Disposal and (2) Very Substantial Acquisition Grant of the New Option

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RYKADAN CAPITAL LIMITED

宏 基 資 本 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2288)

(1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

NEW FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

SALE OF THE PROPERTY BY WAY OF THE NEW DISPOSAL

AND

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION GRANT OF THE NEW OPTION

NEW FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Board wishes to announce that on 13 June 2019, after arm's length negotiations, Power City and the Target Company entered into the New Framework Agreement with the Purchaser, an independent third party, which will replace the Original Framework Agreement and the Original Property SPA. On the same date, the Memorandum was also entered into between the same parties to supplement the New Framework Agreement.

Termination of the Original Framework Agreement and the Original Property SPA

The Original Framework Agreement and the Original Property SPA will be automatically terminated upon the New Framework Agreement becoming effective.

New Disposal

Power City has agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase, the entire equity interest in the Target Company, which owns the Property (comprising Block 4 and the Remaining Blocks). After Completion, the Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Group and the Company will cease to own any part of the Property. Under the New Disposal, there will be no separate direct disposal of Block 4 to the Purchaser as originally contemplated under the Original Property SPA.