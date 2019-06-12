Rykadan Capital : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RYKADAN CAPITAL LIMITED

宏 基 資 本 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2288)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the year ended 31 March 2019 2018 RESULTS Profit for the year (HK$'000) 322,641 34,676 FINANCIAL INFORMATION PER SHARE Earnings per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents) 69.1 6.5 At At 31 March 31 March 2019 2018 Net assets per share (HK$) (Net assets/number of issued ordinary shares of the Company) 3.08 2.51

BANK BALANCES AND CASH

At 31 March 2019, the Group had bank deposits and cash of approximately HK$436 million (2018: HK$399 million).

FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board has proposed the payment of a final dividend of HK6 cents per share.