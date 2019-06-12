Rykadan Capital : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
0
06/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
RYKADAN CAPITAL LIMITED
宏 基 資 本 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2288)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the year ended 31 March
2019
2018
RESULTS
Profit for the year (HK$'000)
322,641
34,676
FINANCIAL INFORMATION PER SHARE
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents)
69.1
6.5
At
At
31 March
31 March
2019
2018
Net assets per share (HK$) (Net assets/number of issued
ordinary shares of the Company)
3.08
2.51
BANK BALANCES AND CASH
At 31 March 2019, the Group had bank deposits and cash of approximately HK$436 million (2018: HK$399 million).
FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board has proposed the payment of a final dividend of HK6 cents per share.
1
The board of directors (the "Board") of Rykadan Capital Limited 宏基資本有限公司(the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
$'000
$'000
Revenue
3
881,095
408,144
Cost of sales and services
(463,733)
(299,151)
Gross profit
417,362
108,993
Other revenue
4(a)
18,686
14,613
Other net (loss)/income
4(b)
(22,932)
40,485
Selling and marketing expenses
(44,866)
(22,335)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(73,147)
(104,572)
Profit from operations
295,103
37,184
Increase in fair value of investment properties
9
5,585
17,300
300,688
54,484
Finance costs
5(a)
(23,563)
(13,176)
Share of profit less losses of associates
121,144
-
Share of profit less losses of joint ventures
(27,097)
(91)
Profit before taxation
5
371,172
41,217
Income tax
6
(48,531)
(6,541)
Profit for the year
322,641
34,676
Attributable to:
- Equity shareholders of the Company
329,957
31,120
- Non-controlling interests
(7,316)
3,556
Profit for the year
322,641
34,676
Earnings per share
7
Basic and diluted
69.1 cents
6.5 cents
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 April 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative
information is not restated. See note 2.
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
$'000
$'000
Profit for the year
322,641
34,676
Other comprehensive income for the year
(after tax and reclassification adjustments):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
- Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
(14,390)
17,944
- Share of translation reserve of joint ventures
(4,392)
3,263
(18,782)
21,207
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
- Share of remeasurement of defined benefit liability
of a joint venture
(54)
(744)
- Surplus on revaluation of buildings held for own
use upon transfer out to investment properties
9
-
11,474
- Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income - movement in
fair value reserve (non-recycling)
(14,651)
-
(14,705)
10,730
Other comprehensive income for the year
(33,487)
31,937
Total comprehensive income for the year
289,154
66,613
Attributable to:
- Equity shareholders of the Company
302,393
55,007
- Non-controlling interests
(13,239)
11,606
Total comprehensive income for the year
289,154
66,613
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 April 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative
information is not restated. See note 2.
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
9
512,845
529,716
Other properties, plant and equipment
41,407
44,155
Interests in associates
10
215,861
218,885
Interests in joint ventures
11
201,343
227,860
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
-
310
Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
1,000
-
Available-for-sale equity securities
-
15,651
Deferred tax assets
-
1,002
972,456
1,037,579
Current assets
Properties for sale
469,236
724,948
Inventories
12,935
36,682
Trade receivables
12
104,012
115,225
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
29,911
133,796
Amounts due from associates
10
-
3,267
Cash held by stakeholders
-
188,325
Bank deposits and cash on hand
435,767
399,434
1,051,861
1,601,677
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
72,540
126,130
Contract liabilities
5,277
-
Deposits received from sale of properties
-
385,051
Bank loans
14
338,459
646,740
Loans from non-controlling shareholders
78,218
77,559
Taxation payable
46,954
8,033
541,448
1,243,513
4
2019
2018
(Note)
Note
$'000
$'000
Net current assets
510,413
358,164
Total assets less current liabilities
1,482,869
1,395,743
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans
14
-
183,826
Deferred tax liabilities
13,435
15,111
13,435
198,937
NET ASSETS
1,469,434
1,196,806
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
4,774
4,774
Reserves
1,434,512
1,148,359
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
1,439,286
1,153,133
Non-controlling interests
30,148
43,673
TOTAL EQUITY
1,469,434
1,196,806
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 April 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative
information is not restated. See note 2.
5
