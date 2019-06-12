Log in
Rykadan Capital Ltd    2288

RYKADAN CAPITAL LTD

(2288)
News 
News

Rykadan Capital : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

06/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RYKADAN CAPITAL LIMITED

宏 基 資 本 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2288)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 March

2019

2018

RESULTS

Profit for the year (HK$'000)

322,641

34,676

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PER SHARE

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents)

69.1

6.5

At

At

31 March

31 March

2019

2018

Net assets per share (HK$) (Net assets/number of issued

ordinary shares of the Company)

3.08

2.51

BANK BALANCES AND CASH

At 31 March 2019, the Group had bank deposits and cash of approximately HK$436 million (2018: HK$399 million).

FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board has proposed the payment of a final dividend of HK6 cents per share.

1

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rykadan Capital Limited 宏基資本有限公司(the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

Revenue

3

881,095

408,144

Cost of sales and services

(463,733)

(299,151)

Gross profit

417,362

108,993

Other revenue

4(a)

18,686

14,613

Other net (loss)/income

4(b)

(22,932)

40,485

Selling and marketing expenses

(44,866)

(22,335)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(73,147)

(104,572)

Profit from operations

295,103

37,184

Increase in fair value of investment properties

9

5,585

17,300

300,688

54,484

Finance costs

5(a)

(23,563)

(13,176)

Share of profit less losses of associates

121,144

-

Share of profit less losses of joint ventures

(27,097)

(91)

Profit before taxation

5

371,172

41,217

Income tax

6

(48,531)

(6,541)

Profit for the year

322,641

34,676

Attributable to:

- Equity shareholders of the Company

329,957

31,120

- Non-controlling interests

(7,316)

3,556

Profit for the year

322,641

34,676

Earnings per share

7

Basic and diluted

69.1 cents

6.5 cents

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 April 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative

information is not restated. See note 2.

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

Profit for the year

322,641

34,676

Other comprehensive income for the year

(after tax and reclassification adjustments):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

- Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

(14,390)

17,944

- Share of translation reserve of joint ventures

(4,392)

3,263

(18,782)

21,207

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

- Share of remeasurement of defined benefit liability

of a joint venture

(54)

(744)

- Surplus on revaluation of buildings held for own

use upon transfer out to investment properties

9

-

11,474

- Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income - movement in

fair value reserve (non-recycling)

(14,651)

-

(14,705)

10,730

Other comprehensive income for the year

(33,487)

31,937

Total comprehensive income for the year

289,154

66,613

Attributable to:

- Equity shareholders of the Company

302,393

55,007

- Non-controlling interests

(13,239)

11,606

Total comprehensive income for the year

289,154

66,613

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 April 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative

information is not restated. See note 2.

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

9

512,845

529,716

Other properties, plant and equipment

41,407

44,155

Interests in associates

10

215,861

218,885

Interests in joint ventures

11

201,343

227,860

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

-

310

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

1,000

-

Available-for-sale equity securities

-

15,651

Deferred tax assets

-

1,002

972,456

1,037,579

Current assets

Properties for sale

469,236

724,948

Inventories

12,935

36,682

Trade receivables

12

104,012

115,225

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

29,911

133,796

Amounts due from associates

10

-

3,267

Cash held by stakeholders

-

188,325

Bank deposits and cash on hand

435,767

399,434

1,051,861

1,601,677

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

72,540

126,130

Contract liabilities

5,277

-

Deposits received from sale of properties

-

385,051

Bank loans

14

338,459

646,740

Loans from non-controlling shareholders

78,218

77,559

Taxation payable

46,954

8,033

541,448

1,243,513

4

2019

2018

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

Net current assets

510,413

358,164

Total assets less current liabilities

1,482,869

1,395,743

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans

14

-

183,826

Deferred tax liabilities

13,435

15,111

13,435

198,937

NET ASSETS

1,469,434

1,196,806

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

4,774

4,774

Reserves

1,434,512

1,148,359

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company

1,439,286

1,153,133

Non-controlling interests

30,148

43,673

TOTAL EQUITY

1,469,434

1,196,806

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 April 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative

information is not restated. See note 2.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rykadan Capital Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:18:10 UTC
