Rykadan Capital : Announces Stellar 2018/19 Annual Results on Project Exits

During the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group's consolidated revenue increased considerably to HK$881 million (2018: HK$408 million) after exiting multiple property development projects. Gross profit and gross profit margin grew to HK$417 million (2018: HK$109 million) and rose to 47.4 % (2018: 26.7%) respectively.

Hong Kong, June 12, 2019 - Rykadan Capital Limited ("Rykadan Capital" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK: 2288) today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Profit for the year was HK$323 million (2018: HK$35 million), while profit attributable

to equity shareholders of the Company surged to HK$330 million (2018: HK$31 million).

The rise in profit was mostly attributed to revenue booked from the sale of the Maple Street Project in Hong Kong and the profit contributed from the sale of the Wing Hong Street Project by an associate, notwithstanding losses from joint ventures and unfavourable foreign exchange losses from the depreciation of Renminbi and British Pound.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended 31 March 2019 was HK69.1 cents (2018: HK 6.5 cents per share).

The Board of Directors declared a final dividend per share of HK 6 cents (2018: HK 3 cents).

Following the monetisation of the above redevelopment projects, the Group has a solid balance sheet for funding future projects. As at 31 March 2019, the Group's bank deposits and cash were HK$436 million (2018: HK$399 million), representing 21.5% (2018: 15.1%) of the Group's total assets.

Net assets per share as of 31 March 2019 was HK$3.08 (31 March 2018: HK$2.51 per share), corresponding to net assets of HK$1,469 million (31 March 2018: HK$1,197 million).

Ongoing investments

As at 31 March 2019, the Group held a series of investments on hand in the areas of property development, property investment and hospitality operations, as well as distribution of construction and interior decorative materials. It retains these investments with a view of growing asset values, achieving stable yields and exiting within a three-to-five year horizon.

Property development / asset, investment and fund management:

'Maple Street Project' (property name: THE KHORA) - a newly completed industrial property in Tai Kok Tsui. The remaining 11 workshops, 2 floors and various car parks are being marketed to buyers;

- a newly completed industrial property in Tai Kok Tsui. The remaining 11 workshops, 2 floors and various car parks are being marketed to buyers; 'Wong Chuk Hang Project' - a commercial and retail property with a total gross floor area of approximately 107,202 square feet currently under construction in the emerging CBD in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island;

- a commercial and retail property with a total gross floor area of approximately 107,202 square feet currently under construction in the emerging CBD in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island; 'Jaffe Road Project' - a commercial and retail property with a total gross floor area of approximately 48,997 square feet in the commercial and lifestyle district of Wanchai, currently under planning;

- a commercial and retail property with a total gross floor area of approximately 48,997 square feet in the commercial and lifestyle district of Wanchai, currently under planning; Various luxury residential and retail properties in the cities of San Marino, Arcadia and Monterey Park Towne Centre in Los Angeles County, California, the U.S.A.; and

