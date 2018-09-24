Ryman Healthcare : Anthony Leighs joins Ryman Healthcare’s board

Anthony Leighs joins Ryman Healthcare's board

24 September 2018

Media release

Anthony Leighs, newly appointed director of Ryman Healthcare.

Ryman Healthcare has announced the appointment of Anthony Leighs to the company's board.

Anthony founded Leighs Construction in 1995 and has built the privately-owned company into one of New Zealand's leading commercial construction contractors.

Ryman Healthcare Chairman Dr David Kerr said Anthony was a welcome addition to the board.

'Anthony brings a deep knowledge of the construction industry to the board table. He's built his own successful construction company from the ground up, so he understands exactly what it takes to build complicated construction projects safely, on time and within budget. We look forward to his contribution over the coming years.''

Christchurch-based Anthony, 47, will join the board from October 1.

'I am very excited about joining Ryman Healthcare's board of directors,'' Anthony said.

'I have enormous admiration for the business, for the services the business provides to older people, the company's grounded and caring values and the success that has been generated to date.

'Building is an important part of Ryman's activities and I look forward to contributing to what I am sure will be further success over the coming years.'

Ryman Healthcare has a busy construction division, with four new villages under construction and another 12 villages in its development pipeline.

Ryman Healthcare Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said it was good to have Anthony on board as Ryman looked to double its build rate over the next few years.

'We're already one of the largest residential and healthcare infrastructure builders in New Zealand, and our growth plans require a further lift in our building capacity while maintaining safety and quality.

'We've got some really challenging goals to meet so we are delighted to welcome Anthony to the board. He brings a specific set of governance skills which will support our ever-expanding development and construction operations.''

Anthony Leighs' appointment brings the number of directors on Ryman's board from six to seven.

The board now consists of:

Dr David Kerr, independent director, chairman.

Warren Bell, independent director, deputy chairman.

Jo Appleyard, independent director.

George Savvides, independent director.

Claire Higgins, independent director.

Geoff Cumming, director.

Anthony Leighs, independent director.

About Ryman:

Ryman was founded in 1984 and has become one of New Zealand's largest listed companies. The company owns and operates 33 villages and serves over 10,800 residents in New Zealand and Australia. Each village offers a combination of retirement living and aged care.

