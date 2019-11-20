Ryman Healthcare : New Zealand Ryman 1st Half Net Rises 11% on Investment Gains, Sales

By Stephen Wright

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. (RYM.NZ), an operator of retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia, said first half profit rose 11.1% on year to NZ$188.3 million (US$121 million), driven by unrealized gains on investment property and sales of residential units.

Excluding the investment gains, profit rose 6.2% on year to NZ$103 million, the company said Thursday.

It forecast full-year underlying profit in a range of NZ$250 million to NZ$265 million.

Ryman said it is aiming to build 900 new residential units this financial year, up from 757 in the 2019 financial year. Occupancy of residential units in its existing villages is at 97%, it said.

