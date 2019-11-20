Log in
RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD.

(RYM)
Ryman Healthcare : New Zealand Ryman 1st Half Net Rises 11% on Investment Gains, Sales

11/20/2019 | 03:16pm EST

By Stephen Wright

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. (RYM.NZ), an operator of retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia, said first half profit rose 11.1% on year to NZ$188.3 million (US$121 million), driven by unrealized gains on investment property and sales of residential units.

Excluding the investment gains, profit rose 6.2% on year to NZ$103 million, the company said Thursday.

It forecast full-year underlying profit in a range of NZ$250 million to NZ$265 million.

Ryman said it is aiming to build 900 new residential units this financial year, up from 757 in the 2019 financial year. Occupancy of residential units in its existing villages is at 97%, it said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 425 M
EBIT 2020 288 M
Net income 2020 295 M
Debt 2020 1 517 M
Yield 2020 1,80%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2021 18,5x
Capitalization 7 138 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,96  NZD
Last Close Price 14,34  NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,95%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Neil MacLeod Chief Executive Officer
David William Kerr Chairman
Barbara Reynen-Rose Chief Operations Officer
David Bennett Chief Financial Officer
Nicole Forster Chief People & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD.4 520
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION15.00%98 028
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)11.54%47 081
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA18.54%22 264
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.52%16 627
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS24.87%14 073
