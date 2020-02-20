Log in
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference – Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10:50 A.M. ET

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today announced that it will present to investors attending the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, March 4 at 10:50 a.m. ET. Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a company roundtable presentation.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at http://rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 90 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company’s owned assets include a network of upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is also a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland, and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music’s finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry’s radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand. The Company is also a joint venture owner of Circle Media, LLC, a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle.

Investor Relations Contacts:Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Financial OfficerShannon Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588(615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.comssullivan@rymanhp.com 

~or~~or~
Todd Siefert, Vice President of Corporate Finance & TreasurerRobert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344(929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.com

robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
