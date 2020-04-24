Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.    RHP

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.

(RHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE - Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call – Thursday, May 7, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:09pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued April 23 by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), please note the time for the earnings conference call was listed as 10:00 a.m. ET, but the conference call has been moved to 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day. The updated release follows:

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 1:00 p.m. ET of the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 6554839. The call will be available for replay through June 8, 2020 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 6554839. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. For more details about Circle and how to watch Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry, please visit circleplus.com. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

*The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Investor Relations Contacts:Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Financial OfficerShannon Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588(615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.comssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & TreasurerRobert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344(929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.comrobert.winters@alpha-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTI
07:09pUPDATE - Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings C..
GL
08:43aRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
08:31aRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Provides COVID-19 Business Update
GL
04/23Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference..
GL
03/30RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/25RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
03/24RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Provides COVID-19 Business Update
AQ
03/17RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
03/17RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Draws from revolving line of credit, suspends fut..
AQ
03/15Ryman hospitality properties, inc. provides additional update on impact of co..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 989 M
EBIT 2020 27,6 M
Net income 2020 -98,5 M
Debt 2020 2 404 M
Yield 2020 11,6%
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 1 512 M
Chart RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 53,29  $
Last Close Price 27,44  $
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 94,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin V. Reed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Fioravanti President, CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Patrick S. Chaffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Prather Independent Director
Michael Isor Roth Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-67.86%1 512
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-42.75%7 631
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-40.20%7 161
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-42.14%5 358
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-25.09%3 047
ASCOTT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.12%1 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group