Ryosan : Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares

January 7, 2019
For Immediate Release
Ryosan Company, Limited
Representative: Hiroyuki Kurihara
Representative Director, President
Listing Code No.: 8140
Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Inquiries: Norihiko Takahashi
General Manager,
Corporate Strategy Office
TEL: +81-3-3862-3816
Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares
(Based on Articles of Incorporation in Accordance with Provisions of Article 459-1 of Companies Act)Details are listed below for the purchase of treasury shares which was announced on June 22, 2018.
1. Class of stock to be purchased:
Common stock
2. Purchase period (contractual):
December 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018
3. Total number of shares purchased:
0 shares
4. Total value of shares purchased:
¥0
5. Purchase method:
Market purchases including off-auction own share repurchase
trading (ToSTNeT-3)
Reference:
1. Determination of items for the purchase of treasury shares (announced on June 22, 2018)
（１）Class of stock to be purchased: （２）Total number of shares to be purchased:
（３）Total value of shares to be purchased: （４）Purchase period:
Common stock
Up to 2,000,000 shares
Ratio of total number of issued shares as of March 31, 2018
(excluding treasury shares): 8.17%
Up to ¥8,000,000,000
June 25, 2018-March 31, 2019
2. Accumulated shares purchased under the determination （１）Total number of shares purchased: 1,055,200 shares （２）Total value of shares purchased: ¥4,256,503,000