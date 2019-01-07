Ryosan : Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares

January 7, 2019

Ryosan Company, Limited

Representative: Hiroyuki Kurihara

Representative Director, President

Listing Code No.: 8140

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries: Norihiko Takahashi

General Manager,

Corporate Strategy Office

TEL: +81-3-3862-3816

Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Based on Articles of Incorporation in Accordance with Provisions of Article 459-1 of Companies Act)Details are listed below for the purchase of treasury shares which was announced on June 22, 2018.

1. Class of stock to be purchased: Common stock 2. Purchase period (contractual): December 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018 3. Total number of shares purchased: 0 shares 4. Total value of shares purchased: ¥0 5. Purchase method: Market purchases including off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) Reference: 1. Determination of items for the purchase of treasury shares (announced on June 22, 2018)

（１）Class of stock to be purchased: （２）Total number of shares to be purchased:

（３）Total value of shares to be purchased: （４）Purchase period:

Common stock

Up to 2,000,000 shares

Ratio of total number of issued shares as of March 31, 2018

(excluding treasury shares): 8.17%

Up to ¥8,000,000,000

June 25, 2018-March 31, 2019

2. Accumulated shares purchased under the determination （１）Total number of shares purchased: 1,055,200 shares （２）Total value of shares purchased: ¥4,256,503,000