RYOSAN COMPANY, LIMITED
Ryosan : Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares

01/07/2019 | 01:24am EST

January 7, 2019

For Immediate Release

Ryosan Company, Limited

Representative: Hiroyuki Kurihara

Representative Director, President

Listing Code No.: 8140

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries: Norihiko Takahashi

General Manager,

Corporate Strategy Office

TEL: +81-3-3862-3816

Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Based on Articles of Incorporation in Accordance with Provisions of Article 459-1 of Companies Act)Details are listed below for the purchase of treasury shares which was announced on June 22, 2018.

1. Class of stock to be purchased:

Common stock

2. Purchase period (contractual):

December 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018

3. Total number of shares purchased:

0 shares

4. Total value of shares purchased:

¥0

5. Purchase method:

Market purchases including off-auction own share repurchase

trading (ToSTNeT-3)

Reference:

1. Determination of items for the purchase of treasury shares (announced on June 22, 2018)

（１）Class of stock to be purchased: （２）Total number of shares to be purchased:

（３）Total value of shares to be purchased: （４）Purchase period:

Common stock

Up to 2,000,000 shares

Ratio of total number of issued shares as of March 31, 2018

(excluding treasury shares): 8.17%

Up to ¥8,000,000,000

June 25, 2018-March 31, 2019

2. Accumulated shares purchased under the determination （１）Total number of shares purchased: 1,055,200 shares （２）Total value of shares purchased: ¥4,256,503,000

Disclaimer

Ryosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:23:05 UTC
