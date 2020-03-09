RYU Apparel : Mr. Cesare Fazari Appointed as RYU Interim CEO Effective Immediately

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel announces the resignation of Marcello Leone from his positions of CEO and President effective immediately. Mr. Leone will retain his seat on the Board of Directors and is further appointed Executive Chairman.

The Board accepts the resignation while expressing significant gratitude to Mr. Leone for the creation and launch of the RYU brand over the last five years. The Board appoints Mr. Cesare Fazari as Interim CEO, effective immediately.

"I look forward to the next developments and wish Mr. Fazari and the RYU team the best for the future" said Marcello Leone, Executive Chairman of the Board.

The primary task Mr. Fazari in his new role is to successfully complete the previously announced private placement financing for a minimum of $7M as communicated in the news release on February 6th, 2020 and to execute a smooth transition to the proposed Consulting Group as per the news release on January 29th, 2020. Mr. Fazari will commence his activities immediately and he will be compensated by receiving 2,000,000 stock options, at the price of $0.05, vested instantly.

Mr. Cesare Fazari, founding partner of Northwood Developments, with over 30 years of experience in retail real estate developments, has been the seed Venture Capital investor in several public and private companies. He owns a vast portfolio of over one million sq/ft of RE holdings, including residential units, office spaces, commercial retail, industrial space and land. Mr. Fazari is also involved in several charitable organizations, including The Breakfast Club of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Good Shepard Food Bank.

