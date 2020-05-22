RYU Apparel : Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, today released a letter from Cesare Fazari, CEO and Chairman of the Board, to the Company's shareholders. The letter follows below:

To the Shareholders of RYU,

I am deeply honored to have accepted the important responsibility of leading RYU at this time which is both challenging and yet full of so much opportunity.

All businesses, and especially those in transition, experience challenges. I'd like to begin by expressing my sincere gratitude for the loyalty, patience and ongoing support of our shareholders. I know many of you personally, and your belief has kept this amazing Canadian apparel brand alive, relevant, and I strongly believe, poised to take its rightful place as a market and industry leader.

We all have strong reasons to believe. At the core of this belief is the style and quality of our brand and products. RYU's emergence as a recognized brand has been built on its reputation for design quality and the use of progressive construction and fabric technologies. This has all resulted in numerous national and global awards, innovation patents, and a strong accumulation of intellectual property gained over five years of evolution and maturation.

Our incredibly loyal customer base is the driving force behind our positive outlook for the future. We should also feel proud that RYU has built strong relationships with other important corporations and charities in both Canada and the United States.

I have identified the following urgent and immediate focus areas to address in the coming weeks:

1. Stabilize Our Balance Sheet and Finances

We have prioritized and reached out to vendors within our supply chain, landlords, lawyers, accountants, government agencies and others. We have received solid support towards positive resolutions leveraging payment discounts, payment deferrals and creating new business in the future for inventory purchases and other needed services. We will re-open flagship retail locations in Toronto and Vancouver while reducing brick and mortar expenditures in other locations. Further - I am committed to not taking any personal compensation until the company is stabilized.

2. Leverage and Grow Digital Sales

Online sales are critical to our future and our growth as an internationally recognized brand. RYU's e-commerce conversion rates are significantly higher than industry averages and represent our biggest growth opportunity. We have taken immediate action to further expand our digital sales capabilities.

3. Ensure Inventory Supply Matches Demand

Customer demand for RYU's products has outweighed supply due to an inadequate investment in inventory. We have identified our best-selling products while concurrently arranging for new inventory purchases to satisfy customer demand.

I am confident we have all of the important ingredients needed to help Respect Your Universe strive to stand amongst the very best Canadian iconic apparel brands. This includes globally recognized and award winning products, a deep talent pool of leadership within our employee group as well as our Board, institutional banking and impactful strategic and media relationships.

There is much to do, but rest assured I will continue to communicate openly and transparently with you all. I truly appreciate your ongoing trust and support. Together we will forge ahead and pioneer the brightest chapter of the RYU journey.

Join me.

Sincerely,

Cesare Fazari

For regular updates on RYU Apparel visit: http://ryu.com

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for fitness, performance and lifestyle. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

On Behalf of the Board

RYU APPAREL INC.

"Cesare Fazari"

Cesare Fazari, Chief Executive Officer

1-844-535-2880

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including the ability of the company to finance operations, material adverse effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the management team to execute on its business plan, and risks in the apparel industry in general. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryu-apparel-shareholder-update-301064085.html

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.