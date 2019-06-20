10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 2%, Defying Expectations

By Steven Russolillo and Daniel Kruger

A fresh scramble for U.S. government debt has driven the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield down to 2% for the first time since 2016, a situation few economists or investors foresaw a few months ago.

Signs of shifting-central bank policy this week spurred a global bond rally, driving yields to record lows Thursday. Stocks surged from Shanghai to New York, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday record. The U.S. dollar fell to its weakest level against the Japanese yen since January.

Investors and analysts said a souring outlook for growth, particularly in Europe, had spurred the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank toward loosening monetary policy instead of tightening it. The latest leg of the rally began Tuesday after ECB President Mario Draghi signaled officials could start debuting new stimulus measures, including a reduction in already negative interest rates. It accelerated Wednesday and Thursday after the Fed held rates steady but signaled a possible cut in the months ahead.

The drop in yields reflects the difficulties central bankers face in normalizing monetary policy after a decade of unusually easy money. Many investors, economists and policy makers had assumed that the Trump administration's tax cuts and looser regulation would spur stronger growth and inflation and, in turn, higher interest rates.

The opposite has played out this year: The falling 10-year yield, a barometer that helps set borrowing costs on everything from houses to corporate loans, suggests the economy isn't humming along as strongly as previously believed. At the same time, some investors said the policy shifts could help prolong the expansion and ease financial conditions, helping lift corporate earnings and driving share prices higher.

"Around the world economies are slowing down and central banks are in play," said David Norris, head of credit investing at TwentyFour Asset Management. The change in monetary policy "certainly does add fuel to the fire" of the bond rally, he said.

In the U.K., 10-year yields Thursday fell to near their lowest levels since late 2016, hitting 0.808%, after a downbeat assessment on the economy from the Bank of England. The monetary authority voted to hold interest rates steady but noted rising risks to growth including trade tensions and the risk of Britain quitting the European Union with no agreement on future relations in place.

The central bank is still predicting a gradual rise in U.K. interest rates as long as Brexit goes smoothly, but the market now forecasts a cut in rates is more likely over the next two years, according to economists at ING.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italian 10-year yields continued to fall sharply, reaching 2.012 on an intraday basis, their lowest levels since May of last year, while German yields remained deeply negative and close to record lows at minus-0.318%.

For investors, low rates often encourage moves into riskier, higher-yielding investments such as corporate debt and stocks. Falling U.S. yields also tend to weaken the dollar and give other economies greater room to cut their own official interest rates.

Falling yields have caught nearly everyone by surprise: In January, none of the 69 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal predicted yields would fall below 2.5% by June. The average forecast was about 3%, indicating bonds would have a modest selloff by now.

U.S.-China trade tensions, global growth concerns and falling inflation expectations have prompted demand for haven assets such as U.S. Treasurys. The latest drop in yields came after the Fed on Wednesday signaled a rate cut could come soon.

Much has changed this year: After the Fed raised rates four times in 2018, it had at first signaled it would keep tightening policy. That is one reason economists' yield forecasts started the year so high.

Likewise, most investors in the futures markets started 2019 forecasting policy rates would be unchanged at year-end, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Now, the most popular forecast calls for three rate cuts by December.

A measure of U.S. inflation expectations by the University of Michigan fell this month to the lowest level in the 40 years the question has been included in its survey.

Subdued inflation is supportive for bonds because it means less risk to the purchasing power of a bond's fixed-interest and principal payments.

"Yields are going to be lower for longer, inflation is going to be lower for longer and growth is going to be lower for longer," said Colin Robertson, managing director for fixed income for Northern Trust Asset Management.

More details of the Fed and ECB's plans could increase demand for Treasurys and other sovereign debt with positive yields as investors adopt yield-chasing behavior, said Edward Al-Hussainy, a government bond and currency strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Investors have piled in: Owning U.S. Treasurys was voted the most "crowded trade" for the first time this month in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's fund-manager survey, which polled 230 money managers who collectively manage $645 billion in assets.

The rally in government bonds is broad-based, with yields on 10-year debt in Germany, Japan, Holland, Switzerland and Denmark among those that are in negative territory. Investors who buy new bonds at such levels are effectively paying borrowers to hold their money.

The bond market often is viewed as less flighty than the stock market and perhaps a more reliable indicator of where the economy is headed. The two are sending mixed signals: While Treasury yields keep falling, stocks keep rallying, with the S&P 500 less than 1% away from its .

The Journal's most recent survey of economists, published earlier this month, on average forecast 10-year yields would finish the year at 2.34%.

Several economists have revised their Treasury-yield forecasts lower. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its year-end prediction for the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75%, from 2.9% in March. Bank of America Corp., UBS Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings PLC also have slashed forecasts.

Write to Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com and Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com